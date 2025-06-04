Marketing

Audible’s Audiobook Escape Room Is Turning Up The Volume At This Year’s Oz Comicon Melbourne & Supanova Sydney

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

You won’t be able to escape action and adventure at this year’s Oz Comicon Melbourne and Sydney Supernova with a brand-new Audible escape room. The ‘Audible Secret Library’ is an audiobook inspired escape room experience designed to transport players into the heart of their favourite action and adventure audiobooks.

Those who take on the escape room will face pulse-racing tasks that are inspired by the exhilarating plots of beloved audiobooks, including Harry Potter, Dune, Onyx Storm, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Hunger Games, Project Hail Mary and Dungeon Crawler Carl.

Players will be invited into the Audible Secret Library by the Audible Librarians to prove their knowledge across five challenge rooms. Each room of the experience will give clues in the form of audio snippets and visual puzzles.

Those who successfully conquer the experience will get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free, with one lucky competitor winning the trip of a lifetime to New York Comicon later this year.

“We cannot wait to bring our extensive library of action and adventure audiobooks to life at Oz Comicon Melbourne and Supanova Sydney. Action and adventure fans can put their knowledge to the test in a fun, immersive experience,” said Polly Blenkinship, head of global brand media at Audible.

The Audible escape room will be open to Oz Comicon Melbourne ticket holders on June 7th and 8th from 9am-5pm and Supanova Sydney ticket holders on 21st and 22nd June 10am-6pm.

Prepare to step inside, immerse yourself, and discover if you have what it takes to escape!

Related posts:

  1. “She Truly Believed She Was Doing Everything Right”: Claudia Karvan & Ashley Kalagian Bring A Digital-Age Nightmare To Life In Audible Thriller Like, Follow, Die
  2. Wildstone Owner Of Outdoor Advertising Secures First Australian Portfolio
  3. Pitch-Chella Announces The 18 Agencies Competing In The Program
  4. Podcast Advertising & Site Takeovers Fuelling Scroll Media’s growth
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Respect Victoria Challenges Harmful Masculinity In New Campaign Via The Open Arms & Array Productions
Fitstop & LSKD Unite To Move For Pride
Crave Global & BCG2 Merge To Launch BcgCrave: A Purpose-Driven Agency
TV Ratings (03/06/2025): Awkward Almost Kiss Leaves Farmer Wants A Wife Hopefuls Rattled
Register Lost your password?