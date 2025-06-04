Audible’s Audiobook Escape Room Is Turning Up The Volume At This Year’s Oz Comicon Melbourne & Supanova Sydney

You won’t be able to escape action and adventure at this year’s Oz Comicon Melbourne and Sydney Supernova with a brand-new Audible escape room. The ‘Audible Secret Library’ is an audiobook inspired escape room experience designed to transport players into the heart of their favourite action and adventure audiobooks.

Those who take on the escape room will face pulse-racing tasks that are inspired by the exhilarating plots of beloved audiobooks, including Harry Potter, Dune, Onyx Storm, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Hunger Games, Project Hail Mary and Dungeon Crawler Carl.

Players will be invited into the Audible Secret Library by the Audible Librarians to prove their knowledge across five challenge rooms. Each room of the experience will give clues in the form of audio snippets and visual puzzles.

Those who successfully conquer the experience will get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free, with one lucky competitor winning the trip of a lifetime to New York Comicon later this year.

“We cannot wait to bring our extensive library of action and adventure audiobooks to life at Oz Comicon Melbourne and Supanova Sydney. Action and adventure fans can put their knowledge to the test in a fun, immersive experience,” said Polly Blenkinship, head of global brand media at Audible.

The Audible escape room will be open to Oz Comicon Melbourne ticket holders on June 7th and 8th from 9am-5pm and Supanova Sydney ticket holders on 21st and 22nd June 10am-6pm.

Prepare to step inside, immerse yourself, and discover if you have what it takes to escape!