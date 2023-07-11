Atomic 212° Takes A Bite Out Of My Muscle Chef’s Media

Atomic 212° has announced it has been appointed to the media strategy, planning and buying account for My Muscle Chef, effective immediately.

Established by CEO Tushar Menon in 2013, My Muscle Chef’s fresh ready meals have helped millions of Australians lose weight, hit their fitness goals and feel healthier inside and out. In recent years, it has taken its meals from frozen to fresh, launched into multiple high protein snacks and drinks categories, and has been awarded Product Review’s best food delivery service six years in a row. It now sells more than 100 high-protein meals, soups, snacks and drinks direct to consumers and offers a convenience focussed range through retailers.

Atomic 212° will add new staff to its Sydney office to look after the My Muscle Chef account, which will be led by Sascha Bonomally, Ashleigh Carter and Will Ridley.

Tushar Menon said: “It’s an exciting period for My Muscle Chef as we look to extend our leadership in the fresh ready meal category. Building on our brand strength among fitness audiences, we’ve accelerated the growth in retail distribution to over 5,000 stores to service a much broader, health-conscious convenience shopper beyond our core goals focussed e-commerce customer.

“We are excited to be partnering with Atomic 212° to drive growth across online and retail channels further. We were really impressed with their approach to holding all media accountable for its impact on revenue and profit over the short and long term across the full customer journey.”

Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and we are delighted to partner with a data-driven client at the forefront of its category. We have a smarter, faster and accountable media model centralised by effective media, and this partnership will deliver on this ethos.

“Once again, our unique performance DNA has been brought to life by a wonderful team including Sascha, Ashleigh and Will, who have led a team to deliver outstanding strategic thinking.

“The My Muscle Chef appointment reflects the innovation and energy the team put into this project. We look forward to achieving great success,” she said.

The new partnership with My Muscle Chef follows a period of strong growth at Atomic 212° nationally, including the expansion of its Brisbane office; several new hires in its Sydney and Melbourne; a string of recent client wins including Craveable Brands, Ladbrokes, Neds, Zambrero, Sydney Water and Ponant; and its reappointment to the Northern Territory Government and Tourism Northern Territory accounts.