Atomic 212° Strengthens Sydney Leadership Team
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Atomic 212° has strengthened its Sydney leadership team with the appointment of three group
account directors and a client lead.

The appointments follow a period of strong growth at Atomic 212° nationally, including the expansion of its Brisbane office; a string of recent client wins including Craveable Brands, Ladbrokes, Neds, Zambrero, Sydney Water and Ponant; and its reappointment to the Northern Territory Government and Tourism Northern Territory accounts.

L-R: Marcus Layman, Kate LeMoine, Jessica Torstensson & Rick Sillan

The new group account directors include Jessica Torstensson, who has joined Atomic 212° from Involved Media, where she was a group account director. Torstensson;s resume includes senior roles at CHE Proximity, Bohemia Group, Wavemaker and OMD. She started her career in advertising and media companies in Sweden before moving to Australia in 2016.

Kate LeMoine has been promoted from client lead to group account director, working on clients including Lendlease and Craveable Brands. LeMoine joined Atomic 212° in 2016 and has been a key member across the Planning and Trading team in both Sydney and Melbourne servicing clients including Origin, Spirit of Tasmania, BHP and Beyond Blue.

The third new group account director is Marcus Layman. He joins Atomic 212° from Hearts & Science, where he was digital director. He has also worked as digital director at UM Worldwide and digital planning director at Essence.

Rick Sillan has been promoted into a client lead role, after joining Atomic 212° in 2018. He was previously in a performance director position for 18 months before this appointment, servicing the Lendlease portfolio.

Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Jessica and Marcus to the team and to congratulate Kate and Rick on their very well-deserved promotions.

“The success and growth of Atomic 212° is built on great clients, great people and delivering faster, smarter, accountable media that produces great results. As a 100 per cent Australian-owned, independent agency, we are always focused on recruiting the best people, as well as developing our current team members into new positions and capabilities.”

Atomic 212

