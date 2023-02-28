Atomic 212° Sails Off With Ponant’s Media

Independent media agency Atomic 212° has won the media account for Ponant, the expedition and voyager line.

As Ponant enter a new growth phase, Atomic 212° was successfully appointed to launch the 2023 brand campaign following a competitive pitch. The independent media agency will go to market with an integrated campaign across traditional media.

Charles Boutet, marketing and communications Director, said of the appointment: “Ponant is entering an incredible phase of growth after the pandemic, and after successfully completing the delivery of three ships during the past two years and being back to full operations, we have many more stories to tell.

“Atomic 212°’s high expertise in brand elevation and result-driven team will undoubtedly allow us to expand our brand in the Australian and New Zealand markets. We are extremely excited to enter this new era at Ponant.”

Atomic 212°’s head of client service; Ashleigh Carter added: “It’s great to partner with Ponant, who are focused on providing exceptional service and unique experiences to their customers.

“We look forward to driving an increase in market share across both Australia & New Zealand through our ‘Smarter, Faster, Accountable’ media model. Our partnership is particularly exciting as we start to enter a new era for travel.

“Consumers are now more than ever looking for unique and authentic adventures from brands that care about their impact on the environment whilst offering a remarkable experience,” she said.

The Ponant account rounds out a string of recent wins for the agency which includes Ladbrokes, Neds, Salesforce and Craveable Brands.