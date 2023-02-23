Atomic 212° Nabs Craveable Brands’ Media Away From Mindshare

Indie agency Atomic 212° has won Craveable Brands’ media away from incumbent Mindshare who had held the account since 2016.

Craveable Brands’ brands include Red Rooster, Oporto and West Australia’s Chicken Treat.

Commenting on the win, that came after a competitive pitch, Atomic 212°’s MD Rory Heffernan said: “We’re beyond excited to partner with Craveable Brands, and each of the incredible teams within the umbrella. It’s an opportunity to work on three beloved brands, each of which occupy their own space in the QSR market and broader Australian culture.

“All three brands (Red Rooster, Oporto and Chicken Treat) are positioned well and we’re looking forward to playing our part in their future growth through our amazing team and ambitious approach to media planning, buying and partnerships.”

Ashley Hughes, director of marketing at Red Rooster, added: “Craveable Brands has reviewed its agency roster as part of a regular process and from March Atomic 212° have been appointed for media buying”

The win comes three months after Atomic 212° secured the Entain account, previously held by EssenceMediacom.

 

