Atomic 212° Melbourne Expands Its Strategic & Account Service Offerings

Atomic 212° has expanded its strategic and account service capabilities in Melbourne with the appointment of a new strategy director, two new group account directors and a strategist.

The appointments follow a strong start to 2023 nationally, including new additions to the agency’s Sydney leadership team; the expansion of the Atomic 212° Brisbane office; and the signing of an agreement to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, securing access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform.

Atomic 212° ranked #1 among all Australian media agencies in 2022 in terms of new business wins (excluding client retentions) according to the latest Media Agency New Business Barometer report from COMvergence. It also ranked #1 in client gains.

Boaz Burns has joined Atomic 212° in the newly-created role of strategy director from iProspect Australia, where he was client director. His resume also includes roles at OMD Australia and Dentsu International in New York. Boaz has worked in media for almost a decade and reports to Atomic 212° national head of strategy, Asier Carazo.

Mat Anastasi has been appointed group account director at Atomic 212° Melbourne, joining from Media Monks. He has also worked at M&C Saatchi, Mediacom and Nunn Media.

Kate Nicholls has also joined the Melbourne agency as group account director. She was previously group business director at PHD in Melbourne; before that she was business director and planning director at PHD. Nicholls’ resume also includes roles at Starcom MediaVest Group and OMD.

Jan Janas has been promoted from performance manager to strategist, having previously worked across the Bupa account.

Atomic 212° national managing director, Rory Heffernan (lead image), said: “I’m really pleased to welcome our new recruits and to continue our ongoing investment in people and new skills to strengthen the work we are doing for our clients.

“Our business has grown strongly in recent years thanks to our people and our constant focus on faster, smarter, accountable media that produces great results. As an independent agency, we are nimble and always investing in our people and capabilities.”