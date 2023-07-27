Atomic 212° Melbourne Expands Its Strategic & Account Service Offerings
Atomic 212° has expanded its strategic and account service capabilities in Melbourne with the appointment of a new strategy director, two new group account directors and a strategist.
The appointments follow a strong start to 2023 nationally, including new additions to the agency’s Sydney leadership team; the expansion of the Atomic 212° Brisbane office; and the signing of an agreement to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, securing access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform.
Atomic 212° ranked #1 among all Australian media agencies in 2022 in terms of new business wins (excluding client retentions) according to the latest Media Agency New Business Barometer report from COMvergence. It also ranked #1 in client gains.
Boaz Burns has joined Atomic 212° in the newly-created role of strategy director from iProspect Australia, where he was client director. His resume also includes roles at OMD Australia and Dentsu International in New York. Boaz has worked in media for almost a decade and reports to Atomic 212° national head of strategy, Asier Carazo.
Mat Anastasi has been appointed group account director at Atomic 212° Melbourne, joining from Media Monks. He has also worked at M&C Saatchi, Mediacom and Nunn Media.
Kate Nicholls has also joined the Melbourne agency as group account director. She was previously group business director at PHD in Melbourne; before that she was business director and planning director at PHD. Nicholls’ resume also includes roles at Starcom MediaVest Group and OMD.
Jan Janas has been promoted from performance manager to strategist, having previously worked across the Bupa account.
Atomic 212° national managing director, Rory Heffernan (lead image), said: “I’m really pleased to welcome our new recruits and to continue our ongoing investment in people and new skills to strengthen the work we are doing for our clients.
“Our business has grown strongly in recent years thanks to our people and our constant focus on faster, smarter, accountable media that produces great results. As an independent agency, we are nimble and always investing in our people and capabilities.”
Please login with linkedin to commentAtomic 212° Melbourne
Latest News
Is This Real? Skateboard Brand Ad Causes A Stir Online
A new marketing vid for London-based Palace Skateboards promoting its upcoming collaboration with London graffiti artist 10 Foot has caused quite a stir online. Promoting a collaboration due out on 4 August, the vid ostensibly shows 10 Foot (with his face hidden) tagging a City of London police van with his moniker. View this […]
“F@cking Terrifying!” Gigantic Digital Barbie Stunt Goes Viral (But Not All Is As It Appears!)
B&T lives by the motto of "too much Margot Robbie is never enough". Maybe just not in this ginormous instance, however.
Nova Shocking Electric Collar Ad Banned
Nova 100 has had a TV spot promoting its Ben, Liam & Belle show banned for its unjustifiable depiction of presenters being shocked with an electric dog collar. The 30-second spot was shown on SBS on demand, YouTube, Vevo and in Hoyts Cinemas and showed the three presenters arguing over the correct nomenclature for a […]
Broadsheet Unveils New Appointments To National Editorial Team
Broadsheet, Australia and New Zealand’s go-to culture guide has appointed three new editors to its national editorial team. Michael Harry joins Broadsheet as national editor reporting to editorial director Katya Wachtel and managing the Cities team. Grace Mackenzie has taken up the Sydney food and drink editor role, and Audrey Payne is the Melbourne food […]
Nature Study: Aussies Stressed & Anxious As Cost Of Living Bites
Australians’ mental health demands new focus as the rising cost of living is causing 34 per cent of the nation to feel extremely stressed or anxious and 36 per cent to directly acknowledge it is taking a toll on their mental health, revealed today by the latest round of data from the ongoing Cost of […]
Five Heavy-Metal Thoughts Post Cannes ‘23
Thinking 2024 is going to be your Cannes Lions year? Well, read this before brushing up on your bonjours & fromageries.
Thank You To Our Fabulously Judgemental Women In Media Judges
Being judgemental gets a bad rep, but here at B&T we believe being judgemental is a good thing. Judgement raises the bar of standard and has us all striving harder to avoid the cold, hard glare of negative judgement. This is why we would like to give a HUGE thankyou to our B&T Women In […]
Foxtel Unveils Exclusive Partnership With The UFC
Do you love nothing more than a lazy weekend on the couch watching mindless violence? The UFC's coming to Foxtel.
Sky News Debuts New Political Podcast Series With Tony Abbott & Peta Credlin
Sky News Australia has launched a new eight-part podcast series – Abbott & Credlin – co-hosted by former Australian Prime Minister the Hon Tony Abbott AC and Sky News Credlin Anchor Peta Credlin AO, who served as Abbott’s chief of staff during his tenure as prime minister, and leader of the opposition. Available now with new episodes streaming fortnightly, the exclusive Abbott & Credlin podcast will discuss contemporary political topics and examine the most important issues facing Australians. Peta Credlin pointed to […]
Special & Bonds Team Up To Give Next-Gen Talent Their Break In 2023 Capstone Challenge
Special and client Bonds have teamed up to challenge final year advertising and marketing students to respond to a real-world brief for a career-making prize after being named industry partners for this year’s Advertising Capstone Challenge. The 2023 iteration takes on an international flavour, with Auckland University of Technology joining Australian universities Swinburne University of […]
Starcom Re-Appointed To P&G’s And Bega’s Media
Personal care and consumer products company P&G and FMCG giant Bega Group have re-appointed Starcom to their media strategy, planning and buying accounts in Australia. Effective immediately, the re-appointments are an extension of the long-time partnerships between Starcom Australia and the businesses, with Bega Group now a client for 17 years and P&G six years. […]
Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role
Mike Welch, formerly EVP and general manager of Xandr, will take over as the CEO of search intelligence platform Captify. Welch will succeed Captify co-founder Dominic Joseph who will remain on the board of directors. In his previous role, Welch was responsible for leading all aspects of the business globally. Prior to Xandr, he spent […]
Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX
Seven emerging leaders from around adland are set to take to the stage to present Inspiration X at the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) EX conference in Melbourne and Sydney. The presenters were selected following a pitch process to the MFA panel of curators after employees of MFA member agencies with less than 15 years […]
PEUGEOT Unveils Red Carpet Tie-In For Sunday’s Logies
Racy frocks and dull speeches set to make way for an electric car at Sunday night's Logies red carpet.
‘KIIS IS KJ’? Cryptic Message Appears In Sydney Skyline Amid Rumours That Kyle And Jackie O Will Be Leaving KIIS FM
Has the biggest question in radio been answered by this message in the sky? Or has a wind gust added more confusion?
Federal Court Hits Meta With $20m Penalty Over Data-Guzzling VPN App
Judging by the size of the fines it receives, Mark Zuckerberg's cheque stubs would certainly be a sight to be behold.
Attendees Were Down But The Vibes Were High For Revellers & Brands At Splendour In The Grass
B&T's reporter was at Splendour In The Grass at the weekend &, surprisingly, even remembered enough of it to file this.
The Pandora’s Box Of Programmatic Advertising
Does the esoteric jargon around programmatic still make your head wobble? See this as a neck brace to the confusion.
Threads Launches Dedicated Feed For Accounts You Follow
Zuck already giving his new baby a spit and a polish. See what's new under the Threads hood here.
Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract
Political commentator and journalist Peter van Onselen has been ordered to pay Network 10’s legal costs after a judge found he breached contract when he wrote a “disparaging” story about the broadcaster. Earlier this month, Justice David Hammerschlag said the article Van Onselen wrote for The Australian did breach a non-disparagement clause which covered his […]
PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert
PubMatic has launched Convert, a unified self-service advertising platform for commerce media. The platform is build on PubMatic’s global cloud infrastructure and tailored for commerce media networks and their advertisers, enabling both onsite and offsite monetisation, including sponsored listing ads and CTV. Convert helps commerce media networks leverage their valuable first-party data for audience extension […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: Life In Plastic Is NOT Fantastic, The ABC’s War On Waste Returns
Admittedly, the ABC's War On Waste can make for difficult viewing. But if you watch Q+A you'd be well prepared for it.
Nine Reveals Plans For 2024 Paris Olympics Including 24-Hour Coverage
Does it feel like the Tokyo Games were only two years ago? And after a quick fact check, they were only two years ago.
Budget Airline EasyJet Brings Classic Artwork To Life As Mona Lisa Jets Off On Holidays
Anyone ever said you have a head like a Picasso painting? You remind them of Dali's surrealist work? You'll love this.
You Have Until FRIDAY To Buy Your Early Bird Tickets For The 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards
On top of the savings, B&T guarantees early bird ticket holders don't get sat next to the speaker or the men's toilets.
F1 Ace Max Verstappen Stars In Heineken’s Global Drink Drive Message
As much as we try and sugarcoat things, nothing ruins a night out than being bestowed the designated driver tag.
Microsoft Reports 3% Jump In Search & News Advertising
Spare a thought for Bill Gates' problems - his bank balance keeps topping up the faster he gives the loot away.
B&T TV – Spikes Asia Winners Reveal How WEE Can Save The Planet!
Adland's next-gen are on show here and all hosted by Chris 'Chaser' Taylor who is obviously NOT adland's next-gen.
Indie Agency Yango Wins Mortgage & Finance Association’s Media
There'll be no fudging this bill as indie media agency Yango nabs the always thorough Mortgage & Finance Association.
Paper Moose Wins Mitsubishi Electric’s Creative
Paper Moose reportedly keeps the downstairs carpark tightly locked during its pitch for Mitsubishi Electric.
Are Media Boosts Its Omnichannel Content Commerce Strategy With Senior Hires
As a warning, saying you work in "omnichannel content commerce strategy" may get you shunned at BBQs & dinner parties.
Snap “Excited” By ROI Boost For Advertisers Despite 4% Drop In Revenue
Whenever Q2s arrive at B&T there's a fight amongst the journos to report on them first. Read the latest scuffle here.
“Fit Comes First!” Aussie Study Delves Into What Brands Need To Know Before Sponsoring A Sports Team
Mulling a possible sports sponsorship? Well, there's one thing you don't want to mull and that's mulling reading this.
VMLY&R Brissie Announces Four Senior Hires
In bad news for pollution, house prices, traffic and astronomical rents, Brisbane increasingly the "it" city to be in.
Alphabet Ads Revenue Climbs 3.3%, Share Price Remains Flat
Tired of Google hogging all the ad spend? Well, brace yourself for a little more exasperation here.
72andSunny’s Ross Berthinussen: Why Creative Agencies Are Adopting A Senior Talent Model
72andSunny's boss says nothing beats experience when it comes to creative. No mention of beards or a trainer collection.