Atomic 212° Locks Down Northern Territory Major Events Company Media Planning & Buying Account

Atomic 212° has announced it has won the media planning and buying account for the Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC).

Lead Image: Damien O’Brien, general manager of Atomic 212°’s offices in Brisbane and Darwin.

The appointment represents a reunion, as Atomic 212° worked with NTMEC on a number of projects from 2016 to 2019. It regained the account following a competitive pitch.

Established in 1999 as the peak body for events in the Territory, NTMEC delivers and supports a portfolio of diverse events from the Top End right down to the Red Centre. Its unique events include BASSINTHEGRASS, Million Dollar Fish, Parrtjima, Supercars, Territory Day, Red CentreNATS and Alice Springs Masters Games.

“We did some amazing work for NTMEC in the past, and we’re delighted to be reunited with such a great client, this time across the full range of its extraordinary events,” said Damien O’Brien, general manager of Atomic 212°’s offices in Brisbane and Darwin.

“We’re also really pleased to be working with NTMEC’s creative agency, KWP, to create a world-class team. It’s an honour to work across events that mean a great deal to the Territory, both economically and spiritually”.

“Northern Territory Major Events Company delivers, funds and attracts most of the Northern Territory’s biggest events, events that appeal to widely differing audiences,” said NTMEC chief executive officer Suzana Bishop.

“This requires a broad and varied strategic approach to marketing, media and promotion, to spread the word about what we do to reach as many target audiences as possible”.

“By partnering with Atomic 212°, we’re able to build on the extensive knowledge of our team to produce even better results, and we’re a big fan of Atomic 212°’s focus on using data to achieve the best-in-class outcomes,” she said.

The NTMEC appointment follows a string of client wins and retentions for Atomic 212° over the past 18 months including BMW Australia and New Zealand, Bupa, Craveable Brands, the Northern Territory Government, Tourism Northern Territory, Entain (Ladbrokes and Neds), Victoria University, My Muscle Chef, Lendlease, Ponant, Growth Faculty, Sydney Water, VetPartners, Adyen, UKG and Maclean Financial.