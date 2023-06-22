ASICS Unveils New Wallabies Jersey Ahead Of September World Cup In France

ASICS has launched the new 2023 Wallabies Rugby World Cup jersey. The Wallabies will don the new jersey come September as they compete for the William Webb Ellis Trophy in France.

The ASICS jersey was unveiled with a giant replica held by excited rugby union fans, current Wallabies team members and local community; to symbolise Wallabies fans coming together in union to support their team on the Wallabies Rugby World Cup journey.

ASICS accompanying ‘Nothing Feels Better than Union’ campaign film unifies fans from all backgrounds and celebrates the coming together in union, highlighting the pride and uplifting feeling fans and players collectively feel in the new jersey.

The jersey was proudly worn by some of Australia’s favourite Wallabies players including Michael Hooper, Quade Cooper, Angus Bell, Jordan Petaia and Taniela Tupou, joined on stage by Wallabies Coach, Eddie Jones.

Wallabies back and ASICS Ambassador Andrew Kellaway said: “A jersey is something that can really unite a nation and for me the 2023 Rugby World Cup is an instant classic.”

“ASICS put a lot of time and effort working with the players to make these jerseys ideal for performance which will be key for the team in France later this year.

“It’s also really special for the players to be wearing the classic Wallaby gold at a World Cup again and I’m sure we’ll see plenty of supporters wearing gold in the stands as well.”

Incoming Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh, said: “ASICS has worked in close partnership with the Wallabies in creating a special Wallaby RWC jersey that represents all Australians.

“The Wallabies jersey is the traditional ‘Wallabies gold’ in colour and includes special design features representing our proud First Nations culture on the inside of the collar and in the numbers on the players’ backs. This is Wallaby jersey that we think will inspire great pride and confidence in the players when they put it on.

“We hope it generates that same pride in the fans that will be watching and cheering them on in France later this year.”

To give the Wallabies a competitive edge in France, the new ASICS jersey is made from high quality sports performance recycled polyester and features a new ergonomic neckline for flexibility and durability, whilst being wrapped up in a nod to the Wallabies heritage in the distinct gold hue.

Additional elements on the jersey sees an eye-catching upgraded Coat of Arms in a raised metallic finish, and a new CJ-Line design print across the chest to symbolise the teams competing in the highest level of world rugby and reaching the peak of their abilities. In doing so, nothing feels better than competing in ASICS performance wear.

Mark Brunton, managing director for ASICS Oceania said: “We are thrilled to launch the new jersey for the Wallabies, and for fans and community to come together in union to support the team in the upcoming Rugby World Cup. The jersey symbolises not only historical success for fans, but also inspires the players who wear it to feel they can perform at the peak of their abilities.

This is the third Rugby World Cup Jersey we have proudly designed with the Wallabies through our longstanding partnership with Rugby Australia, and we hope it can bring them great success when they take the field in September.”

The 2023 Wallabies Alternate Jersey features First Nation artwork designed by Dennis Golding, a Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist from Redfern in Sydney. Golding’s artwork is contrasted against a sleek white jersey, with the layers of circular symbols and patterns depicting the Wallabies and Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities coming together as one.

The Wallabies start their campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Georgia on the 9th of September.

The 2023 Wallabies Rugby World Cup jersey and supporter wear is available to purchase in-store, online from select stockists from June 22nd.