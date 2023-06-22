ASICS Unveils New Wallabies Jersey Ahead Of September World Cup In France
ASICS has launched the new 2023 Wallabies Rugby World Cup jersey. The Wallabies will don the new jersey come September as they compete for the William Webb Ellis Trophy in France.
The ASICS jersey was unveiled with a giant replica held by excited rugby union fans, current Wallabies team members and local community; to symbolise Wallabies fans coming together in union to support their team on the Wallabies Rugby World Cup journey.
ASICS accompanying ‘Nothing Feels Better than Union’ campaign film unifies fans from all backgrounds and celebrates the coming together in union, highlighting the pride and uplifting feeling fans and players collectively feel in the new jersey.
The jersey was proudly worn by some of Australia’s favourite Wallabies players including Michael Hooper, Quade Cooper, Angus Bell, Jordan Petaia and Taniela Tupou, joined on stage by Wallabies Coach, Eddie Jones.
Wallabies back and ASICS Ambassador Andrew Kellaway said: “A jersey is something that can really unite a nation and for me the 2023 Rugby World Cup is an instant classic.”
“ASICS put a lot of time and effort working with the players to make these jerseys ideal for performance which will be key for the team in France later this year.
“It’s also really special for the players to be wearing the classic Wallaby gold at a World Cup again and I’m sure we’ll see plenty of supporters wearing gold in the stands as well.”
Incoming Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh, said: “ASICS has worked in close partnership with the Wallabies in creating a special Wallaby RWC jersey that represents all Australians.
“The Wallabies jersey is the traditional ‘Wallabies gold’ in colour and includes special design features representing our proud First Nations culture on the inside of the collar and in the numbers on the players’ backs. This is Wallaby jersey that we think will inspire great pride and confidence in the players when they put it on.
“We hope it generates that same pride in the fans that will be watching and cheering them on in France later this year.”
To give the Wallabies a competitive edge in France, the new ASICS jersey is made from high quality sports performance recycled polyester and features a new ergonomic neckline for flexibility and durability, whilst being wrapped up in a nod to the Wallabies heritage in the distinct gold hue.
Additional elements on the jersey sees an eye-catching upgraded Coat of Arms in a raised metallic finish, and a new CJ-Line design print across the chest to symbolise the teams competing in the highest level of world rugby and reaching the peak of their abilities. In doing so, nothing feels better than competing in ASICS performance wear.
Mark Brunton, managing director for ASICS Oceania said: “We are thrilled to launch the new jersey for the Wallabies, and for fans and community to come together in union to support the team in the upcoming Rugby World Cup. The jersey symbolises not only historical success for fans, but also inspires the players who wear it to feel they can perform at the peak of their abilities.
This is the third Rugby World Cup Jersey we have proudly designed with the Wallabies through our longstanding partnership with Rugby Australia, and we hope it can bring them great success when they take the field in September.”
The 2023 Wallabies Alternate Jersey features First Nation artwork designed by Dennis Golding, a Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist from Redfern in Sydney. Golding’s artwork is contrasted against a sleek white jersey, with the layers of circular symbols and patterns depicting the Wallabies and Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities coming together as one.
The Wallabies start their campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Georgia on the 9th of September.
The 2023 Wallabies Rugby World Cup jersey and supporter wear is available to purchase in-store, online from select stockists from June 22nd.
Please login with linkedin to commentAsics the wallabies
Latest News
The Shifting Significance Of Attention: Is It Now Just A Vanity Metric?
With attention metrics being hailed as the antidote to superficial marketing metrics, Aaron Macarthur (lead image), CEO of Convo Ink writes attention risks going the way of clickety clacks, unless content gets the attention it deserves… When attention became a prominent factor in the digital landscape a few years ago, I was thrilled for our […]
Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers
Nearly 50 years on from their history making match, players from the first ever New Zealand and Australian women’s football teams are being given the spotlight they deserve, with PUMA announcing a ground-breaking partnership with them. The original female football teams for Australia and New Zealand first played in 1975, and PUMA are very proud […]
“As Low As Things Get!” Fury As Shannon Noll Sings KFC Ad During Origin Pre-Match Entertainment
Shannon Noll's Origin performance has left fans fuming. And not merely because they had to sit through Shannon Noll.
Some 75% Of Aussies Support A Blanket Ban On Targeting Kids Online With Unhealthy Food Marketing
Kid's fast food advertising again under the spotlight. Lazy parents who feed them the shit still avoiding any scrutiny.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Nearly Two MILLION Aussies Watch The Maroons Crush The Blues In State Of Origin
Origin continues to be the jewel in Nine's crown. Yet with the next game a dead rubber, that may become a diamanté.
Aussies Rank YouTube Top Social Media Platform For Searches
From a gluten-free Béarnaise to DIY brain surgery, is there anything YouTube can't do, B&T asks?
Google Takes The Piss Out Of Rival Apple In New Work For Its Pixel Smartphones
B&T's not suggesting they're not a fine handset, but how come we don't know a single person who owns a Google phone?
Margot Robbie Thrills Architects With Tour Of Barbie Dreamhouse
Considering how much hate the actual doll gets, the hype around the Barbie movie continues to enjoy a dream run.
oOh! Launches Largest Full Motion 3D Anamorphic Offering On Eastern Seaboard
Anamorphic kinda sounds like an unwanted swelling of a joint. But as you'll read here, it's the latest outdoor offering.
Oxfam Australia Appoints Bullfrog As Creative Partner
They do great things at Oxfam Australia & not merely saving everyone's arse who gets invited to a 70s fancy dress party.
Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership
Global sports marketing firm Fenway Sports Management (FSM) has partnered with global gametech company Livewire on a partnership to increase its presence among the lucrative gaming audience and scale Livewire’s offering across North America. Currently, Livewire’s presence spans across six live markets including North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and […]
The Most Popular TV Genres May Surprise You
Study released into popular TV genres around the globe & it's an interesting read for fans of tedious railway journeys.
News Corp Mulling 24/7 News Channel Dedicated To “The Voice”
News Corp eyeing a 24-hour channel dedicated to The Voice. No bets to which way the commentary's heading either.
Macca’s Celebrates The State Of Origin Fandom Via DDB Sydney
Macca’s celebrates footy in latest work. Advises against throwing pickles or nuggets at screen if your team gets beat.
Edelman, IPG, Omnicom & WPP Join Publicis For Working With Cancer’s Next Action
Rival agencies putting away differences for this cancer initiative. Possibly a cheeky way to hand out your resume too.
Acast+ Access Adds Podcast Benefits To Subscription Service
New research from Acast has shown that there is a significant, lucrative opportunity for publishers and other companies to integrate podcasts into their current subscriptions. According to a recent Acast survey, more than a quarter of consumers (27 per cent) would be more likely to sign up for a subscription if they also received podcast […]
SCA Announces Kim Loasby As Head Of Digital Ad Product And Operations
SCA names Kim Loasby as head of digital ad product & operations. Declares 'Wasting Light' the best Foo Fighters album.
Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market
Australian EV charging start up company JOLT announced today that it will enter the North American market in partnership with leading Canadian communications technology company, TELUS. The strategic partnership will see JOLT develop and install up to 5,000 street side fast chargers across Canada, all of which will run on the TELUS network. Starting in […]
Louis Vuitton At Cannes: So Much More Than Window Dressing
We may have been dressed top-to-toe in H&M & Target, but that wasn't stopping B&T missing Louis Vuitton's Cannes preso.
Day Three Cannes Lions Brings More Grand Prix Glory Down Under
Aussie agencies flying the flag at Cannes. Thankfully, no public drunkenness or nude swimming from our attendees either.
Cannes Day Three: Unilever, Dove, Once Again Shows What Good Marketing Really Is
Unfortunately B&T reporting from the cheap seats at Cannes today. Just to clarify, we think most of this is correct.
Samsung Ads Yacht Sets Sail On Imposter Syndrome At Cannes
B&T's all aboard the Samsung Ads yacht at Cannes! Did take us a few rosés before we found our sea legs, too.
Pinterest Supports The Inspired Internet Pledge, An Initiative For A Safer Internet
Pinterest announces support for a safer internet. Only Fans doing its bit in taking it in a wholly other direction.
B&T TV – Vonnimedia Founder Veronica Cremen On Starting A Business In Your 20s
The Chaser's Chris Taylor probes Vonnimedia founder Veronica Cremen for B&T TV. He was surprisingly civilised, too.
‘Forgotten’ MAFS Stars P*ssed After Being Snubbed From The Logies
Sadly, this year's Logies red carpet set to be far less tarty and bogan after MAFS stars fail to get an invite.
XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign
Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series, XXXX has launched the latest iteration of its “Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin” campaign via UM, in partnership with JC Decaux. The latest iteration sees the conversion of some of XXXX’s Small Format OOH Panels into larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the […]
Jake Donaghey Joins TBWA\Media Arts Lab As ANZ GM
Jake Donaghey joins Apple's bespoke agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab. So don't even go near the whole Android debate with him.
Australia’s LEAST Sexy Professions Named! Marketers, Designers, IT, [& Judges] Top Least Rootable List!
A list of the least & most sexy professions is in, & it confirms the power of wearing a uniform (ideally a nurse's one).
Tuesday TV Ratings: Cricket Ratings Hit By Rain As Aussies Emerge Victorious
Do you work with English people? Twist that Ashes knife in today, readers. Twist and twist some more.
Broadsign’s Jonny Richardson: How To Simplify Your OOH Buying Process With Programmatic OOH
Do you long for the days when OOH buying was a couple of cheeky phone calls & a boozy lunch? Modernise your ways here.
Hatched Grows People & Culture Team By Promoting Raeshem Chail
Hatched grows people & culture team. Less concerned by the out-of-control bougainvillea that needs a desperate prune.
Study: 72% of Aussie Consumers Say They Trust Content Created By Generative AI
Study finds 72% of Aussies trust generative AI. And that's just the small percentage that even knows what it is.
The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas
Celebrating its 18th year, Future Lions, in association with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, illuminates the vision of young people and their imaginative application of cutting-edge technologies. This year, AKQA, Volvo Cars and ForbesCMO Network teamed up to invite entrants to explore pioneering solutions that prioritise safety. Trailblazers of innovation, the four winning ideas […]
We’re Back! The B&T Awards Returns For Yet Another Run Around Adland’s Bright Sun!
Is your agency nailing pitches? Churning out top-class work? Hair looks impeccable, too? Ice your cake with a B&T Award.
WPP Snares A 30% Stake In US Diversity-Focused Creative Agency Majority
WPP nabs 30% stake in diversity-focused agency, Majority. Which, even with basic maths, is clearly not a majority.
Indy Agency Half Dome Named As Agency For Vitasoy
Flatulence & inappropriate gas reportedly down an impressive 18.5% in the Half Dome office after agency nabs Vitasoy.