ARN & TikTok Extend TikTok Trending Station To Canberra & Throughout 2025

ARN and TikTok have announce that its TikTok Trending station is extending through 2025 while expanding its reach to Canberra.

TikTok Trending is a uniquely eclectic mix of music, decided by TikTok users. Hear new global hip hop cultural icons like Doechii next to legendary Australian band Empire of the Sun and classics like Johnny Cash. TikTok revives classics and introduces new music then TikTok Trending broadcasts it 24/7 on ARN’s iHeart and across DAB+.

TikTok Trending also brings the most popular and viral sounds to life while platforming Australian music, creator-hosted segments, and TikTok’s signature sonic branding. Powered by TikTok insights and data, the music continuously evolves ensuring the station can be first to reflect the hottest trending songs in the country.

Since launching in 2021 as the world’s first official TikTok station showcasing trending music, hashtags, and themes based on TikTok insights, TikTok Trending has become a powerhouse for music discovery. With the popularity of audio continuing to grow, the station now engages over 250,000 unique under-30s across Australia each week.

Now, in addition to its established presence in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide, TikTok Trending has expanded into Canberra, delivering this innovative format to even more listeners. This move also creates new opportunities for advertisers looking to connect with highly engaged younger audiences across both digital and linear platforms.

“TikTok Trending has redefined Australian radio, combining the cultural impact of TikTok with the strength of radio’s reach. Its success with younger audiences and recognition as the Most Innovative DAB Format at the 2023 ACRA Awards speaks volumes,” said Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio.

“We’re excited to see the station continue to grow and evolve, and the expansion into Canberra is just the start of what’s next in 2025,” added Brett Nossiter, ARN’s head of content – digital radio.

“TikTok is where sound and music become culture. And now, TikTok Trending transforms our platform’s music discovery into a 24/7 radio experience. Listeners can hear the viral tracks that are exploding on TikTok, iconic songs that have defined our platform over the past five years, and fresh new Australian music”, said Ollie Wards, director of music, TikTok AUNZ.

TikTok Trending is available on DAB+ in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra, on smart speakers and the iHeart app.