ARN ‘Go Rogue’ With Kyle & Jackie O To Win Over The Victorians

ARN has unveiled a new campaign for The Kyle & Jackie O Show in Melbourne, centred around the bold new tagline: ‘Radio Gone Rogue!’.

Created entirely in-house, the campaign celebrates the show’s raw, unfiltered energy and marks the next phase in ARN’s strategy to grow its Melbourne audience.

Rolling out across outdoor, digital, social and TV, the campaign is headlined by a tongue-in-cheek TV commercial that launched yesterday. Based on a hugely successful concept the show has run

previously, the next instalment is once again set in a focus group where participants share their brutally honest opinions on Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson – while the pair secretly watch on.

Multiple executions of the TVC will roll out in the coming weeks, each highlighting different unscripted and unfiltered reactions to the show.

The new creative direction builds on ARN’s previous Melbourne campaign, ‘We’re Behaving’, which launched in early 2025 and successfully reignited listener interest, driving both re-trial and ratings growth. Now, nearly six months on, the focus shifts to attracting new listeners, with this next phase celebrating what has always made The Kyle & Jackie O Show truly stand out.

“The only thing routine about The Kyle & Jackie O Show is the timeslot – every morning it is unexpected and goes against the grain of formulaic radio”, said Lauren Joyce, ARN’s chief audience and content officer.”

“It’s a little bit rogue, in the best possible way. ‘Radio Gone Rogue!’ taps into what listeners, both loyal and new, tell us they love most about the show; it’s bold, it goes where others won’t and frankly, it’s unswitchoffable.”

The integrated campaign is now live across Melbourne’s key outdoor sites, digital platforms, and social media, with TV coverage continuing in the coming weeks.

CREDITS

Chief Audience & Content Officer – Lauren Joyce

Head of Marketing – Donna Gordon

KIIS Senior Brand Manager – James Duffield

Head of Creative Production – Sean Vandenberg

Creative Director – Ante Miocic

Director – Phoebe Edwards

DOP – Becky Lillyman

Cameraman – Josh Hayes, Luke Rodely, Lucas Corroto

Creative Servies Coordinator – Prue Bowtell

Music – West One Music

Sound Design – Todd Falusi

Graphic Effects & Grade – Nik Palin

Graphic Design – Gabrielle Revells & Mikey Fleming