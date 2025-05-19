ARN ‘Go Rogue’ With Kyle & Jackie O To Win Over The Victorians

ARN has unveiled a new campaign for The Kyle & Jackie O Show in Melbourne, centred around the bold new tagline: ‘Radio Gone Rogue!’.
Created entirely in-house, the campaign celebrates the show’s raw, unfiltered energy and marks the next phase in ARN’s strategy to grow its Melbourne audience.
Rolling out across outdoor, digital, social and TV, the campaign is headlined by a tongue-in-cheek TV commercial that launched yesterday. Based on a hugely successful concept the show has run
previously, the next instalment is once again set in a focus group where participants share their brutally honest opinions on Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson – while the pair secretly watch on.
Multiple executions of the TVC will roll out in the coming weeks, each highlighting different unscripted and unfiltered reactions to the show.
The new creative direction builds on ARN’s previous Melbourne campaign, ‘We’re Behaving’, which launched in early 2025 and successfully reignited listener interest, driving both re-trial and ratings growth. Now, nearly six months on, the focus shifts to attracting new listeners, with this next phase celebrating what has always made The Kyle & Jackie O Show truly stand out.
“The only thing routine about The Kyle & Jackie O Show is the timeslot – every morning it is unexpected and goes against the grain of formulaic radio”, said Lauren Joyce, ARN’s chief audience and content officer.”
“It’s a little bit rogue, in the best possible way. ‘Radio Gone Rogue!’ taps into what listeners, both loyal and new, tell us they love most about the show; it’s bold, it goes where others won’t and frankly, it’s unswitchoffable.”
The integrated campaign is now live across Melbourne’s key outdoor sites, digital platforms, and social media, with TV coverage continuing in the coming weeks.
CREDITS
Chief Audience & Content Officer – Lauren Joyce
Head of Marketing – Donna Gordon
KIIS Senior Brand Manager – James Duffield
Head of Creative Production – Sean Vandenberg
Creative Director – Ante Miocic
Director – Phoebe Edwards
DOP – Becky Lillyman
Cameraman – Josh Hayes, Luke Rodely, Lucas Corroto
Creative Servies Coordinator – Prue Bowtell
Music – West One Music
Sound Design – Todd Falusi
Graphic Effects & Grade – Nik Palin
Graphic Design – Gabrielle Revells & Mikey Fleming