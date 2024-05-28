ARN iHeart Launches Series To Unearth Next Gen Of Podcasting Talent

ARN’s iHeart and Indigenous Podcast Network BlakCast has launched a new podcast series Find and Tell that attempts to unearth the next generation of diverse storytellers.

Hosted by esteemed broadcaster and author Jamila Rizvi, Find and Tell is similar to a TV singing competition for budding podcasters.

It will feature people from all walks of life, including folks with no media or broadcasting experience.

The audience will hear the triumphs, drawbacks, excitement, disappointment and of course the stories that our storytellers find and tell.

After receiving hundreds of entries from aspiring podcasters, four were chosen and flown to ARN’s iHeart studios in Sydney for a podcasting bootcamp. They were provided with professional-grade recording equipment from RØDE, received some financial support and were paired up with their own iHeart producer.

The contestants’ mission was simple: to unearth and share the nation’s best untold stories. In each episode, they will be tasked with exploring a new theme, including ‘Forgive and Forget’, ‘Odd One Out’, ‘Unlikely Allies’, and ‘Today was a Bad Day’.

The series features young Australians with Filipino, Iranian, Korean and Indigenous heritage.

“Working alongside Mundanara Bayles and the fabulous team at iHeart has been a dream experience,” Jamila Rizvi said. “It’s been an absolute privilege hearing the stories our contestants have shared. Their generosity, vulnerability and raw talent has been enormously impressive. The audience is in for a real treat”.

ARN’s head of digital audio Corey Layton said: “Find and Tell is an important podcast, helping to unearth the best diverse storytellers in the country. The stories each of them has uncovered is astounding, setting each up for a bright future.”

Find and Tell is available now with new episodes dropping weekly on the free iHeart app. The first episode is below.