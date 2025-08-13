APSCo Australia & AgeInc Lands Foundation Member Aquent For Age Inclusive Recruiter Program

APSCo Australia, in collaboration with AgeInc, has announced Aquent as the first marketing recruiter to commit to the principles of the APSCo Age Inclusive Recruiter program.

“The marketing, media, creative and tech industries are well known for having a youth centric culture, and in a world of talent shortages and longer working lives, overlooking experienced candidates based solely on their age simply doesn’t make sense,” said Monique Richards, managing director, Aquent. “This program gives our recruiters the tools, training, and data they need to help our clients build workforces that truly reflect the strength of every generation.”

Launched this month, the APSCo Age Inclusive Recruiter program aims to recognise recruiters who demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment that values and supports employees of all ages.

“We’re launching the Age Inclusive Recruiter program to challenge the age bias that’s been limiting businesses for too long and we are absolutely delighted to welcome Aquent as a foundation member and look forward to working with them and other APSCo members to help tackle age discrimination in the workplace,” said Lesley Horsburgh, CEO, APSCo Australia.

“The timing couldn’t be better for this initiative, as new research from AHRI and the AHRC again shows a persistent reluctance by HR managers to hire people aged over 50.”

“APSCo’s position absolutely supports EAT’s mission of making ageism a non-issue for the next generation of marketing, media and creative industry professionals. We applaud Aquent for getting involved and for their forward-thinking approach and commitment to helping more employers look past age to instead see expertise and capability,” said Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham of the Experience Advocacy Taskforce (EAT).

Richard Spencer, founder of AgeInc concluded: “We’re delighted to partner with APSCo and Aquent to help raise awareness of age discrimination as well as to help their members and individual recruitment consultants advise their clients how to achieve more age inclusive recruitment.”