Apple’s Vision Pro Ad Conjures Memories Of The Very First iPhone Spot

Apple has released the first ad for its Vision Pro device which, despite its looks, is neither an augmented reality (AR) headset nor a virtual reality (VR) headset. Instead, Apple bills it as a “spatial computer”.

Clearly seeking the conjure memories of the first iPhone which despite its relatively lacklustre specifications at the time changed the game for mobile phones, this new spot, created by longstanding creative partner TBWA\Media Arts Lab, follows a markedly similar pattern.

The Vision Pro, if you’re unaware, is essentially a headset that acts like a computer. Rather than using it to play games, as with many VR headsets, you can browse the web, watch videos and use apps in a new, immersive manner. It’s due for release on 2 February and will set you back a cool $5,300 Aussie. Gulp.

But back to the ads. The original iPhone ad — not to be confused with the original iPod ad — featured quick cuts of lots of people saying “Hello” into old-timey phones before the viewer is greeted with the new (now old) way of doing things with the first iPhone.

Will the Vision Pro go on to be as transformative as the iPhone? We’ll have to wait and see.