Apple’s Redefinition Of Reality – A Vision Of The Future?

Can Apple do what other tech giants have failed to do and take AR, or as they prefer to call it ‘spatial computing’, to the masses, asks Jaywing’s head of digital strategy, Ed Raine…

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Apple revealed the Vision Pro, its long-anticipated foray into the worlds of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) – although the tech giant prefers using the term ‘spatial computer’ – with not a single mention of AR or VR to be seen in its official press release.

Jaywing’s head of digital strategy, Ed Raine

At the somewhat eye-watering starting price of around A$5,200, Vision Pro is positioned at the high end of the market. But Apple has form here. Its pricing strategy has always been aimed at capturing the premium segment of the market, targeting early adopters and technology enthusiasts willing to invest in cutting-edge experiences.

Apple execs claim Vision Pro is a game-changer, differentiating it from existing AR/VR devices that have struggled to gain widespread public adoption. Meta’s Quest, Google’s Glass, and Microsoft’s HoloLens have all demonstrated various degrees of innovation, but none have managed to really break through the barriers that hinder mass-market appeal. Maybe that’s why all AR and VR references have been banished from Apple’s vocabulary.

With Vision Pro Apple wants to create a unique offering that seamlessly integrates with users’ real-world experiences, augmenting their surroundings, rather than attempting to create entirely new virtual environments – which is Meta’s preferred option. This approach resonates with people who value the balance between technology and human interaction, making Vision Pro an intriguing and potentially more appealing proposition.

Apple, which has never been strong in the gaming space, appears to be going against the younger-skewing gamer audience and going after more professional segments, those that may get real value from the hardware and are prepared to pay for it.

Seven years in development, the implications of a world in which Vision Pro achieves ubiquity is clear. It could revolutionise the movie-watching experience by providing immersive, high-resolution displays directly in front of the viewer’s eyes, redefining how we enjoy films and create new possibilities for virtual and augmented reality content. Additionally, the integration of Vision Pro into remote working could enhance productivity and collaboration, offering a seamless blend of the physical and virtual worlds.

If the Vision Pro eventually goes the way of the iPhone – which is unlikely, certainly in the short to medium term at least – there would be significant brand marketing opportunities. Could content and advertising be made specifically for the spatial computing environment? Can we target on a truly personal level to these users and create immersive, realistic advertising environments? Will it spawn a new era of social media? It all remains to be seen, but it’s definitely exciting.

With the device offering a unique and immersive platform, advertisers have the potential to engage consumers in exciting new ways, however that’s only possible with scale and at $5k a pop that is someway off.

Apple is a master at redefining consumer markets and capturing consumer imagination. The iPhone revolutionised the smartphone industry, the Apple Watch popularised wearable technology, and the iPad introduced a new era of tablets. Is Vision Pro the solution to deliver AR… sorry ‘spatial computing’ to the masses. Only time will tell, but bet against Apple at your peril.

