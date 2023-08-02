Apple Spoofs Digital Payments In Witty New Work Promoting Apple Pay

Apple’s not only been ramping-up the ad spend of late, but tickling the funny bone also appears high on the tech giant’s KPIs following its latest work that dropped overnight.

The work of its creative agency TBWA\Media Art Lab, the two ads showcase the ease and convenience of paying with Apple Pay.

Called “Pay the Apple Way”, the campaign has just launched in the US and UK and will include a heavy dose of another love of the tech Big Daddy – outdoor.

Apple is also teaming up with a handful of creators from TikTok to promote the “Pay the Apple Way” campaign. These videos will feature creators highlighting the possibilities and efficiencies offered by using Apple Pay for contactless payments. “Can I _____ with Apple Pay?,” each creator will ask in these collab videos.

Apple Pay‌ is one of the most widely used contactless payment methods, and Apple says it is accepted by more than 85 per cent of retailers in the US.

Check out the two TVCs that make up the campaign below: