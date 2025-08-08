ANZ Pitches Media Account

ANZ will soon put its media account across Australia and New Zealand, kicking off a formal review next month.

The move is designed to ensure the bank’s media arrangements keep pace with an industry being reshaped by technology, data, AI, and shifting agency models.

Long-time partner PHD, which has handled ANZ’s media since 2012 and renewed its contract early last year, will be among those invited to take part.

In a statement, the bank said it was important to reassess its set-up now to secure “the best partner model for the future” and respond to the changes sweeping the media sector.

“The media landscape is changing quickly, with new technology, data, AI, and shifts in media formats and agency models. We believe now is the right time to conduct a thorough review to ensure we have the best partner model for the future,” an ANZ spokesperson said.

The finance brand confirmed that PHD will continue to manage activity throughout the review process.

The decision mirrors ANZ’s recent shake-up on the creative side. In 2024, the bank appointed Leo Australia after a competitive pitch that ended Special Group’s tenure. That process was part of a broader shift toward building a flexible network of specialist agency partners to meet complex campaign needs.

Marketing capability for the brand has also been bolstered through a three-year deal with Analytic Partners to sharpen media efficiency and inform strategy with advanced analytics.

The upcoming media review will cover both Australia and New Zealand markets, with the selected agency expected to be a key player in the brand’s next chapter.