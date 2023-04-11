Kiwi Retailer Mocka Announces iD Collective As Its New PR Agency

iD Collective, a full-service communications agency, is Mocka’s newly appointed PR agency following a competitive pitch, continuing to expand its extensive client portfolio.

Founded in New Zealand, Mocka’s mission is to help customers bring design into their home and transform each room into a space they’ll love. The brand is dedicated to creating quality, on-trend and design-led furniture and homewares that elevate a space while remaining accessible, versatile and brilliantly functional; all at an accessible price point.

The new partnership with iD Collective will drive the brand’s next stage of growth following a recent rebrand, with iD handling press office and events for the brand in 2023.

The partnership is set to reinvigorate Mocka’s in-house designed, affordable and quality products that are famously loved by Australians and New Zealanders.

Mocka’s Head of brand and marketing, Nicole Newman explained: “We’re excited for this next phase of growth and thrilled to have ID Collective as our PR partner to amplify our presence as a design-led furniture retailer”.

Managing director of iD Collective, Sarah Young, added: “We are incredibly excited to welcome retailer, Mocka to the iD family. Our team of experts are not just experts in their field but are consumers that genuinely love the brand. We will continue to evolve and amplify Mocka with our strategic ‘always on’ approach as we work collaboratively across both Australian and New Zealand markets.”

iD Collective is a results-driven and solution-focused creative communications agency, working as an extension of our clients’ teams. We immerse ourselves in our client’s brands, with a core purpose to evolve and amplify.