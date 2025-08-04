Advertising

Antoinette Lattouf & Kieran Foran Among Those Featured In ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ Campaign For Mental Health

Spark Foundry, UnLtd and several media figures are showing their support for the launch of a new Heart On My Sleeve campaign. Brought to life via Desire Media, with media strategy by Spark Foundry, it urges Aussies to speak up about their mental health and to say: “I’m not okay”.

Several Aussies are backing the movement, sharing their mental health journeys. Campaign supporters include media personality David Koch, NRL star Kieran Foran, TV star Barry Du Bois, actor Sharon Johal, world champion ironman Guy Leech, TV personality Jad Nehmetallah, world champion surfer Layne Beachley, reporter Richard Reid and journalist, broadcaster and author Antoinette Lattouf.

Over 21 media owners are also supporting the campaign with over $900k in pro-bono media value across TV, out-of-home, radio, cinema, BVOD and digital display. The media partners include Channel Nine/9Now, Channel Ten/Paramount, Channel Seven/7Plus, Foxtel, SBS, ARN, Nova, SCA, NewsCorp, Mamamia, The Guardian, Teads, Yahoo, Val Morgan Digital/Cinema/Outdoor, S&J, QMS, Cartology, JCDecaux, oOh!media, Scentre Group and Jolt Media.

“More than 80 per cent of Australians who have experienced mental ill-health have also reported stigma or discrimination, a key reason many still don’t feel equipped or enthusiastic about proactively speaking up. While we’ve made huge strides with campaigns that encourage us to check in on others, many people still hesitate to open up – even when they’re asked. You shouldn’t have to wait for someone to ask if you’re struggling. Saying “I’m not OK” is one of the strongest things you can do,” Mitch Wallis, founder of Heart On My Sleeve said.

With one in two Australians experiencing mental illness in their lifetime, burnout escalating at record rates, and mental ill-health often shrouded in silence, the campaign has a simple message – don’t wait to be asked, put your heart on your sleeve and say: “I’m not OK”.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be partnering with HOMS to drive mass awareness for such an important and meaningful movement – one that’s all about paying it forward and breaking the silence around topics that should never be taboo. The passion and authenticity the HOMS team brings to this campaign, right down to everyday conversations, makes this collaboration not just valuable, but truly inspiring,” Janice Tsang, client director at Spark Foundry said.

In addition to the media campaign, Australians are invited to draw a heart on their arm, post a photo to socials using the hashtag #heartonmysleeve, share their story and explore other real stories at Heart on My Sleeve’s website.

Heart on My Sleeve is a not-for-profit inspiring Australians to speak up, even if they’re not OK.

