Annabel Friebence To Replace Chris Brown As McDonald’s CMO

McDonald’s Australia has announced that after four and a half years at the Golden Arches, Chris Brown has decided to step aside from his role with McDonald’s Australia to explore new opportunities. He will be leaving the business in May.

With Brown’s departure, Annabel Fribence will rejoin McDonald’s Australia as CMO.

Brown has been a longstanding member of B&T’s CMO Power List. Friebence had been CMO of Westpac, which B&T revealed had awarded its creative account to BMF following an extended pitch process. Friebence had been KFC’s CMO. It has been reported that Friebence’s departure from WestPac followed aa “strategic and reporting overhaul under new CEO Anthony Miller”.

Over the past four and a half years, McDonald’s said Brown’s creative and strategic leadership has helped the business grow significantly and achieve the brand’s highest ever equity scores.

It added his culture-first mindset has seen the launch of the first ever Australian Famous order with the Kid Laroi, new menu innovations including brining The Grimace Shake and the McCripsy to Australia, Cannes award-winning campaigns for the Big Mac ‘Original Mouthful’, numerous Effies and iconic partnerships with Peter Alexander, the AFL and Squid Game.

In addition, Brown’s customer-centric approach has been instrumental in launching the MyMacca’s Rewards program, which has become one of Australia’s most popular loyalty programs, re-launching McCafé, leading to selling one-in-four coffees across Australia, and driving McDonald’s value credentials with consumers through the successful re-launch of the Loose Change Menu and the unbeatable McSmart Meal.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Macca’s, and it’s been one hell of a ride! We’ve achieved significant success and launched new platforms and capabilities. The plan is strong, the future is bright, and it is now the right time for me to move on to the next challenge. I wish Joe and Annabel all the very best.”

McDonald’s Australia CEO and MD Joe Chiczewski said, “Chris has had a significant impact on our brand over the past four and a half years, and while I am disappointed I will not have the opportunity to continue to partner with him, I am incredibly grateful for the legacy that he leaves behind.

“With Chris’s departure, I am excited to welcome Annabel Fribence back to the McDonald’s family. In getting to know Annabel, it was clear that her creative capability and her customer-centric and strategic mindset will serve us well.”

Friebence first worked at McDonald’s Australia between 2009 – 2011 and was responsible for the Family and Happy Meal portfolio. Since her first stint at McDonald’s, Friebence’s experiences driving consumer value credentials, brand culture and world-class creative campaigns at brands, including KFC and Westpac, will set her up well to support McDonald’s long-term ambitions.

During Friebence’s nine years at KFC across Australia and Asia, she consistently drove sales and guest count growth through a powerful core menu and value strategy. Annabel led the launch of the infamous “Shut up and Take My Money” campaign, driving brand love with key consumer groups and increasing sales and transaction volumes.

Most recently, Friebence served as Chief Marketing Officer at Westpac Group, where she was responsible for brands, including Westpac, St George, Bank of Melbourne and Bank SA. During her tenure, Friebence integrated Westpac into culture through partnerships with the NRL, NRLW, the Blues, and Maroons, enabling Westpac to connect with Australians in exciting new ways.

Friebence’s focus on data, analytics and team performance delivered strong momentum, making Westpac one of Australia’s most recognisable brands. While Annabel thoroughly enjoyed her time at Westpac, her passion lies in the fast-moving retail and consumer spaces, and she simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to rejoin the McDonald’s family