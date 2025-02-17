Amplify Wins Netflix Creative, Initiative Wins Media

Netflix has selected Amplify to be its lead creative agency and Initiative as its new media agency of record.

Gareth Davies, Amplify Australia’s MD said:, “Since first working together in 2022, Amplify has been thrilled to contribute to a number of impactful creative campaigns for Netflix Australia. You can only imagine the team’s excitement to continue this relationship in an ongoing capacity across 2025, as we look forward to creating ideas, revolutionising storytelling, breaking formats and building on Netflix’s important role in culture together.

It was clear from our first meeting that both Netflix and Amplify place immense importance on contributing to culture, something that we can’t wait to start working on across the business’ range of world-class entertainment offerings.”

Meanwhile, Tony Broderick, Netflix’s director of marketing ANZ, posted on LinkedIn saying: “We’ve loved partnering with Amplify on campaigns like Heartbreak High, Emily in Paris, and Leave the World Behind. Each idea has been unique, and we’re excited to make them our lead creative agency for 2025. Together with a village of production partners, we can’t wait to tap into their creativity, agility, and cultural passion to spark conversation and delight our members even more.”

Jo McAlister, CEO of Initiative Australia said: “To say the team are excited is an understatement. It’s been quite the start of 2025, and we are bursting to work with one of the world’s leading entertainment brands. We share many values with Netflix, one being the mutual ambition of sparking conversation, which connected us from the start of the pitch process. And of course, the team are long-term Netflix devotees, so we had so much fun consuming content as we prepped for the meetings.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Initiative as our retainer media partner in Australia!” added Broderick. “At Netflix, our passion for culture, creativity, and conversation drives everything we do. After a highly competitive pitch process, Initiative impressed us with their passion for entertainment, creative spirit, and deep media expertise, making them the perfect match.”

The incumbent on the media side was Wavemaker, it had no comment when reached by B&T.