Amplify Appoints Steph Balme & Kate Boekhorst As Business Directors

Amplify has appointed two senior business directors, Steph Balme and Kate Boekhorst, in newly created roles.

Both Balme and Boekhorst come from recent lengthy stints working in the UK, and their remit will be to oversee all senior client relationships at the agency.

Their appointments come on the back of several new business wins for Amplify, including Afterpay, Netflix, Nike, and Samsung.

“It’s a delight to be able to welcome Steph and Kate into the agency during a period of exciting growth for Amplify. Strong relationships are the foundation of Amplify’s business, which under Steph and Kate’s leadership will ensure our client service offering continues to go from strength to strength,” said Gareth Davies, managing partner at Amplify Australia.

Balme comes from Imagination in London, where she held a variety of roles culminating in UK business development director. While there, she worked on accounts such as MDLBLAST and Rolls-Royce.

Before her 10-plus years in London, Balme worked for Imagination in Sydney for more than four years where she started her industry career in 2010.

“Amplify’s forward-thinking approach to brand experience is driving significant value for clients both in Australia and globally. I’m excited to be joining the team at such a pivotal time of growth. I look forward to working with the Sydney team to seize new opportunities, strengthen existing partnerships, and expand our impressive client portfolio alongside this talented group,” said Balme.

Boekhorst spent the past seven years at Seed, Amplify’s specialist youth creative agency, where she worked with the likes of Adobe, lululemon, New Balance, Revolut and Spotify. Her most recent role in the UK was business director. The New Zealand native previously worked at Colenso BBDO in Auckland and began her career at Fuse, part of Omnicom Media Group.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Amplify team in Sydney. With an amazing lineup of clients who are keen to produce innovative work and push boundaries, as well as big plans for continued growth as we look ahead to 2025, it’s a really exciting time to join the agency,” said Boekhorst.