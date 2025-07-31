Akcelo Launches ‘Find Your Fitphoria’ Campaign For Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness has released ‘Find Your Fitphoria’, a bold new masterbrand campaign developed by Akcelo. Rolling out nationally, the integrated campaign marks the beginning of a full-scale brand evolution aimed at helping Anytime Fitness better connect with Australians who are looking to ‘find their fit.’
Led by the insight that there’s ‘no better feeling than finding your fit’, the campaign reimagines traditional fitness advertising both creatively and strategically. It signals a shift for the brand in terms of scale, impact and creative ambition, and aims to connect with Australians in a new way by celebrating the pure joy and sense of accomplishment gymgoers feel when they discover the workout they love.
“’Find Your Fitphoria’ reflects where the Anytime Fitness brand is heading. We know fitness looks different for everyone and this platform gives us the space to celebrate that individuality while reminding people of the emotional rewards that come with moving your body in a way that works for you,” said Caitlin Bancroft, group chief brand and marketing officer, Collective Wellness Group.
The campaign features five hero films directed by Rabbit’s Al Morrow, each bringing to life a different expression of Fitphoria. From fire-fuelled spin classes to treadmill runs under a disco ball, the films use bold, stylised visuals to capture the energy, emotion and personality that comes with finding a workout that truly fits.
This idea flows through the broader design approach. Each asset features a unique version of the Fitphoria wordmark, designed to reflect the tone, environment and feel of the workout being shown. It’s a visual reminder that everyone experiences Fitphoria in their own way.
“This new brand campaign marks the start of our transformation agenda with the team at Anytime Fitness, and we couldn’t be happier with the work or more excited to see Australians across the country experience the campaign for themselves as they discover their own version of Fitphoria,” said Aden Hepburn, CEO, Akcelo.
“In a category where bodies, goals and motivations are the norm, ‘Find Your Fitphoria’ taps into a fresh and exciting human truth that anyone can relate to, no matter who they are and no matter their fitness level. We are so proud to bring this truly joyful work to market, and we’re giddy with excitement for what’s to come,” said Oskar Westerdal, creative partner at Akcelo.
The new integrated brand campaign is now live across cinema, TV, outdoor, radio and social, including brand activations and a full in-club rollout across 580+ Anytime Fitness locations across Australia.
Akcelo is the reigning agency of the year from the 2024 B&T awards as well as the shared grand prix winner alongside OMD at the Cairns Crocodiles awards.
