Airwallex Becomes Arsenal FC’s Official Finance Software Partner

Arsenal FC and Airwallex, have announced a multi-year partnership that will see the leading global payments and financial services platform become the club’s official finance software partner.

Airwallex will also be the club’s presenting partner for the men’s pre-season tour across Eastern Asia, with Airwallex services being used across the tour and the two working together in the longer-term to improve Arsenal’s payment gateway services, and in other areas.

Airwallex retain the right to use Arsenal’s men’s and women’s first team branding and deliver exclusive and engaging content for supporters during games at Emirates Stadium across the Premier League and Women’s Super League fixtures.

“We’re delighted to welcome Airwallex as our new partner, and we’re excited to introduce them to our global family of Gooners on our Men’s tour to Singapore and Hong Kong,” said Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer, Arsenal FC.

“We look forward to working together over the coming years to drive efficiencies across our commercial operations. Our partners are an important part of the Arsenal family, fuelling our growth and supporting the investment that will bring us sustained success.”

“Partnering with Arsenal is a proud moment for Airwallex. We are building the future of global banking, and that means working with brands and businesses that are committed to global reach, excellence and innovation – all attributes that are deeply embedded at Arsenal,” added Jack Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Airwallex.

“Whether it’s helping the club save time and money in their day-to-day financial operations, or creating a smoother payments experience for supporters enjoying the football experience, we believe this collaboration will create real value for football, for businesses, and for aspirational people all around the world.”

This partnership builds on Airwallex’s growing global customer base in Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas, and comes weeks after the business was valued at $6.2 billion in a Series F fundraising announcement.

It also comes in the second year of Airwallex’s activation with Formula One’s McLaren Racing, deepening the brand’s presence across global elite sport.