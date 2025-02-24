Airbnb Leads Podcasting Pack As iHeart & Magellan AI Reveal Australia’s Top Advertisers For Q4

ARN‘s iHeart and Magellan AI have released the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts from Q4 2024, with Airbnb leading the pack as the top investor in the digital medium.

Regularly appearing in the top 15 advertisers, Airbnb prioritised podcast ad spend in the lead-up to the holiday period, investing across several Australian podcasts including She’s On The Money, Mamamia Out Loud, Toni & Ryan and Straight Talk with Mark Bouris.

As part of the report, iHeart, in partnership with Magellan AI, awards the agency that invests the most in the Australian podcast industry for each quarter. During Q4 2024, and for the second time in a row, the Australian Agency of the Quarter Award has been presented to EssenceMediacom Australia (Sydney), recognising their advertising spend on podcasts during this quarter.

“As Australia’s fastest growing mass medium, advertising on podcasts is pivotal to any marketing plan, with the medium unmatched when it comes to genuine engagement. Thanks to Magellan AI, it is brilliant to witness the continued investment and depth of brands investing into the space,” Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio said.

The report also found that year-on-year, investment increased the most into the True Crime category (by 39 per cent), which follows it being the second most listened to category in the country in the 2024 Australian Podcast Report.

The Top 15 Advertisers for Q4 2024 on Australian podcast advertising features brands from categories including technology, finance, retail, and healthcare. McDonald’s, Teladoc Health, and Commbank follow Airbnb on the list as having the highest investment.

The Top 15 advertisers for Q4 2024 are:

Airbnb

McDonald’s

Teladoc Health

Commbank

Harvey Norman

Nature’s Way

GVC Australia

Woolworths

Toyota

Shopify

Wise

NAB

Squarespace

Flutter Entertainment

Priceline Pharmacy