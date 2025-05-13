‘AI Is A Co-Pilot, Not Autopilot’ – TBWA Appoints Lucio Ribeiro As Inaugural Chief AI & Innovation Officer

Lucio Ribeiro, who has led AI innovation at several blue chip companies, is TBWA’s first AI and innovation leader to join its c-suite.

In the role, Ribeiro will operate across internal and client-facing functions—helping scale AI capabilities throughout TBWA. This includes the use of AI across internal operational functions, helping clients with their AI requirements and enhancing the creative process.

Ribeiro is widely recognised as one of Australia’s most respected voices in emerging technology. He has built three businesses, led innovation and technology for corporates including Optus, Seven West Media, and Nine, and consulted to global brands from Mercedes-Benz and BMW to Mondelez and Goldman Sachs.

Ribeiro told B&T there were a few reasons why he was drawn to the TBWA opportunity, his first agency role since leading Online Digital Circle – an agency he set up and left in 2019.

These include TBWA’s ‘Disruption Model’ ethos, its recent success in winning new business, including the Australian Defence Force creative account, and the agency’s consistency.

Importantly, Ribiero is a big believer in the power of AI to enhance creativity and said that TBWA is a good cultural fit for him.

“I believe that there is a great opportunity for creative businesses, not just creative advertising and creative marketing,” he said. “AI has democratised access to production… and while everybody has access to the tools, I believe creativity will be a differentiator. AI isn’t necessarily increasing creativity, it’s actually demonstrating who has creativity.

“I think there is this misperception that AI is an autopilot. It’s not, it is a co-pilot.”

Ribeiro expands on the point by saying that AI enables creativity by removing some of the barriers to production and cost that have previously existed, particularly at a time when marketing budgets are being squeezed.

“AI is starting to remove these boundaries. So now the ceiling for creativity is bigger. There’s more room for creativity to go and dream and do amazing, unseen things before,” he said.

‘He cuts through the chaos’

TBWA said that Ribeiro’s newly-created role marks a strategic step toward a new era of intelligent growth for the agency.

Although the role is national in scope, it launches from Melbourne, where the agency has recently secured a series of high-profile client wins.

“Lucio has long stood out in Australia’s innovation landscape. He brings a rare ability to unite emerging technology, creative strategy, and commercial outcomes. He cuts through the chaos, turning AI confusion into clarity,” said Kimberlee Wells, CEO of TBWA\Melbourne. “His appointment reinforces our commitment to helping clients navigate AI with clarity, confidence, and cultural insight.”

Ribeiro’s appointment reflects TBWA’s ongoing commitment to its Disruption® model. Driven by his expertise, TBWA will double down on applying AI to unlock deeper creative value for ambitious clients, using AI not as a shortcut, but as an accelerator of cultural impact and sustainable brand growth.

For current and prospective clients, TBWA’s message is clear: the agency is investing in future-facing leadership to help brands not just keep pace, but lead. The agency said that clients can expect integrated, structural and culturally tuned applications of AI that deliver measurable growth.

“AI is reshaping the creative industry at every level. In a world where content is abundant and technology increasingly commoditised, it’s essential we harness AI’s potential, without losing sight of the need for thoughtful curation and brand relevance,” Ribeiro said in a press release. “Like any tool, its true power lies in the hands of those with the skills to craft and share the right prompts, unlocking bold, disruptive creativity.”

Ribeiro is a co-founder of the InnovAItor series with Vijay Solanki. He told B&T that he would continue to run these events and help bridge Australia’s burgeoning AI community with the business world.