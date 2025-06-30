AI Ambition Soars, But Readiness Falls Short, ACAM’s Inaugural AI Readiness Benchmarking Report Reveals

Australian marketing leaders are enthusiastic about the potential of Generative AI (GenAI), but most teams are still in the early stages of capability and adoption, inaugural findings from The Australian Centre for AI in Marketing (ACAM) AI Readiness Benchmarking Report has found.

The report also introduces Australia’s first-ever AI Readiness Score for marketing teams, a landmark framework assessing maturity across team skills, strategy, governance, ethics, data, and leadership.

Key findings include:

52% of Australian marketing teams fall into the Beginner category, showing early interest, but few implementations or frameworks.

40% are Emerging, with signs of progress but notable gaps in planning and leadership confidence.

Just 8% have reached Advanced maturity, with strong leadership, planning, and deployment capability.

“Marketers believe in the potential of AI, but many are flying blind,” said Douglas Nicol, co-founder of ACAM. “They’re rolling out tools without roadmaps, launching pilots without governance, and missing the opportunity to embed AI into business strategy. This Readiness Score gives the industry its first benchmark to measure progress and provides a clear call to action.”

The report also highlights that:

83% of CMOs believe GenAI will deliver a strong return on investment.

Yet only 35% say their organisations have leaders actively advocating for AI.

90% of respondents want to refocus marketing away from process and back onto growth and see AI as the catalyst.

100% of Australian marketing teams have an AI negative minority and an excited but cautious AI majority (77%) about AI in marketing.

This surge in AI interest aligns with broader investment trends. According to Canva’s 2025 ‘State of Marketing & AI Report’, 87% of Australian marketers allocated budgets for GenAI in 2024, with 79% planning to increase that investment this year. Half anticipate budget increases of at least 25%, underscoring AI’s growing role in long-term marketing strategies.

Harvard Business School research further strengthens the case for adoption, showing that AI can unlock a 25% boost in productivity and a 40% improvement in work quality across knowledge-based tasks.

However, the new ACAM research shows that six in ten (61%) of Australian CMOs struggle with the AI skill levels of their team, 49% have regulatory and compliance concerns, while 41% are concerned about the pace of implementation and action.

Nicol added: “Australian marketers are highly motivated but underprepared when it comes to GenAI and that’s a dangerous gap. And ACAM is here to help close it. If we don’t build the skills, strategies and ethical frameworks needed to deploy AI well, we risk misusing a once-in-a-generation opportunity. This isn’t about catching up with technology, it’s about redefining the role of marketing to lead our organisations with confidence, creativity and accountability.”

Sian Chadwick, general manager, marketing at ANZ Bank and ACAM AI Pioneer said: “The benchmarking report surfaces what many large organisations are grappling with, the barriers to AI deployment aren’t just technical, they’re cultural. At ANZ, we recognise that building the right frameworks and capability takes time, especially in regulated environments. The challenge isn’t about access to tools, but about fostering the mindset, trust, and cross-functional alignment needed to embed AI responsibly and effectively.”

The quantitative research was based on a sample of 60 Australian CMOs from a representative sample of medium and larger organisations across all industry types in April/May 2025.

ACAM’s mission is to support every Australian marketer in confidently embracing AI, through training, benchmarking, and community learning. ACAM will publish this benchmark annually to track progress across the industry.