VML came into 2024 with a huge task: merging two legacy agencies, aligning more than 250 staff across six offices and form a single, united squad under the OneVML banner.

It was the kind of transformation that could easily have gone wrong, but instead, VML played it smart by keeping its structure tight and building momentum with intent and clarity.

Despite the natural challenges of integration, the agency posted a strong season. It secured 23 new client wins, successfully defended key accounts such as Haleon and Horizon Power, and retained all of its single client.

Some of its bigger wins include a project for Coca-Cola, Kayo, Wendy’s and Zip Money.

Creative firepower came through with standout campaigns such as RACQ’s Jurassic refresh and the Cannes Grand Prix-winning ‘KitKat Break Chair’. The launch of Rip Curl’s surf app signalled a forward-thinking approach to IP and innovation, not just campaign thinking, but long-term brand building. VML’s work on ‘FitChix’ was a lot of fun and won plenty of plaudits.

The agency cleaned up in the awards circuit locally, regionally and globally, including picking up plenty of silverware at Cannes, Spikes and AWARD Awards.

Internally, the agency invested heavily: launching seven employee resource groups, embedding WPP’s AI toolkit and refining a hybrid model that keeps flexibility central.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Staff numbers dipped by 23 per cent, likely due to the merger, and the gender pay gap widened to 22.6 per cent, indicating that some areas require sharper focus.

Nonetheless, VML handled a tricky wicket with great aplomb, and emerged on the other side with plenty of runs on the board, strong leadership and genuine creative clout.