Agency type

creative agency

Ownership

WPP

tagline

We create connected brands to drive growth

LEADERSHIP TEAM

Thomas Tearle

TEAM CAPTAIN

Johan Borg

Chief growth officer

Paul Nagy

chief creative officer

Ali Tilling

chief strategy officer

Rich Williams

Group executive creative director

Sarah Bailey

MD Sydney & Melbourne

Adam Kennedy

MD Brisbane & Perth

KEY STATS

offices

Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth

HEADCOUNT

290

gender balance

Total: Male 41% Female 59% Leaders: 50% male, 50% feMale

CLIENT WINS

23

CLIENT RETENTIONS

2

LARGEST CLIENTS

Defence Force Recruiting

Ford

The Coca-Cola Company

TROPHY CABINET

Australian effie awards

3

D&D

1

Lions

6

AWARD Awards

14

B&T's season report

VML came into 2024 with a huge task: merging two legacy agencies, aligning more than 250 staff across six offices and form a single, united squad under the OneVML banner.

It was the kind of transformation that could easily have gone wrong, but instead, VML played it smart by keeping its structure tight and building momentum with intent and clarity.

Despite the natural challenges of integration, the agency posted a strong season. It secured 23 new client wins, successfully defended key accounts such as Haleon and Horizon Power, and retained all of its single client.

Some of its bigger wins include a project for Coca-Cola, Kayo, Wendy’s and Zip Money.

Creative firepower came through with standout campaigns such as RACQ’s Jurassic refresh and the Cannes Grand Prix-winning ‘KitKat Break Chair’. The launch of Rip Curl’s surf app signalled a forward-thinking approach to IP and innovation, not just campaign thinking, but long-term brand building. VML’s work on ‘FitChix’ was a lot of fun and won plenty of plaudits.

The agency cleaned up in the awards circuit locally, regionally and globally, including picking up plenty of silverware at Cannes, Spikes and AWARD Awards. 

Internally, the agency invested heavily: launching seven employee resource groups, embedding WPP’s AI toolkit and refining a hybrid model that keeps flexibility central.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Staff numbers dipped by 23 per cent, likely due to the merger, and the gender pay gap widened to 22.6 per cent, indicating that some areas require sharper focus.

Nonetheless, VML handled a tricky wicket with great aplomb, and emerged on the other side with plenty of runs on the board, strong leadership and genuine creative clout.

campaign HIGHLIGHTS REEL

ADF Careers

VML created a true legacy by totally rebranding the Defence Force from advertising as three individual brands (Navy, Army and Airforce) to a single masterbrand – ADF Careers, relaunching the brand, revamping the website and reimaging the candidate experience. This work resulted in three consecutive months of the highest applications to the Australian Defence Force in 20 years with the new website converting 50% better than its predecessor.

RACQ

Before this campaign, the last ad anyone could remember from RACQ was from the Jurassic period? Afterward, VML had customers, lots of customers, phoning its call centres just to say how much they loved the ads.

KitKat Break Chair

With the whole world trying – and generally failing – to crack gaming, VML made KitKat famous by sponsoring an opportunity that no one else in gaming had noticed… an empty chair.

VML's ANALYSIS

In 2024, VML demonstrated an extraordinary combination of grit and grace. Globally, we merged VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson to form VML, uniting 250+ people across six offices in Australia under a single P&L and aligned way of working— OneVML.

Despite the complexities of integration, we preserved key capabilities, transitioned clients seamlessly, and built a strong foundation for success. This fuelled remarkable achievements, including our fourth ‘Agency of the Year’ award in three years, 3 Effies, and 6 Cannes Lions.

We also embarked upon groundbreaking innovations like our joint venture surf tracking subscription-service with Rip Curl, redefining business models in our industry. Meanwhile, our commitment to equity and inclusion saw the launch of seven Employee Resource Groups. Combined with the adoption of WPP Open’s AI-powered system, 2024 was nothing short of transformative. What. A. Year.

mvp award

Jack Delmonte, Creative Director

It’s not that he won Agency of the Year for all of APAC. Not the Grand Prix. Not the Effie-winning campaigns for our biggest clients. It’s because he’s made this agency and advertising fun again.

B&T's agency score

VML: 8

Previous season’s score: N/A

COACH's COMMENT:

Big plays, bold thinking, plenty of silverware and more to come if it keeps the foot on the pedal and focuses on its internal game.

