B&T's season report

Updated 22/7/25: This Is Flow’s Agency Scorecard has been corrected to accurately reflect its client retentions and new business.

This is Flow had a very strong season in 2024. It won seven new clients, including the global traditional media planning and buying for fashion brand Meshki, hired crack playing staff for its team, developed in-house tools and tech to improve player performance on the pitch and won awards for its workplace culture.

The agency told us it experienced a 12 per cent surge in client spend—at a time when many are reducing their budgets—and won $20 million in new business. It won the accounts for Australian Health Vitality brands Iso Whey, Celebrity Slim, Haircare Bears, Life Botanics products; Deputy Software and children’s audio business Yoto. It retained Air Asia through a competitive pitch and re-signed current clients including Carnival, John Deere, Care Pharma and A2 Milk. It did lose one client, however.

It also developed its own in-house programmatic tech stack, launched a sponsorship and partnership team and expanded its data science offering.

Team captain Jimmy Hyett has made investment in playing staff a critical part of his agency leadership.

It hired Sue Cant as its head of investment in April 2024, following her stints at Carat and Dentsu. Catherine Rushton, who joined in the ‘23 season as chief strategy officer, would prove to be another shrewd addition to the roster as she placed fifth on B&T’s Best of the Best media strategists list.

Its workplace initiatives including a nine-day fortnight, internal loyalty and engagement currency Flow Miles, annual culture conference, Flow family feasts and more helped it notch a place on the AFR’s Best Places to Work list. It also won the People and Culture gong at the MFA Awards.

In the ‘24 season, Flow launched its Positive Impact Committee. The members organise events such as an agency blood drive as well as fundraising and pro bono campaigns for the Australian Children’s Music Foundation.

All things considered, it was a very strong season from the team over in North Sydney.