Updated 22/7/25: This Is Flow’s Agency Scorecard has been corrected to accurately reflect its client retentions and new business.
This is Flow had a very strong season in 2024. It won seven new clients, including the global traditional media planning and buying for fashion brand Meshki, hired crack playing staff for its team, developed in-house tools and tech to improve player performance on the pitch and won awards for its workplace culture.
The agency told us it experienced a 12 per cent surge in client spend—at a time when many are reducing their budgets—and won $20 million in new business. It won the accounts for Australian Health Vitality brands Iso Whey, Celebrity Slim, Haircare Bears, Life Botanics products; Deputy Software and children’s audio business Yoto. It retained Air Asia through a competitive pitch and re-signed current clients including Carnival, John Deere, Care Pharma and A2 Milk. It did lose one client, however.
It also developed its own in-house programmatic tech stack, launched a sponsorship and partnership team and expanded its data science offering.
Team captain Jimmy Hyett has made investment in playing staff a critical part of his agency leadership.
It hired Sue Cant as its head of investment in April 2024, following her stints at Carat and Dentsu. Catherine Rushton, who joined in the ‘23 season as chief strategy officer, would prove to be another shrewd addition to the roster as she placed fifth on B&T’s Best of the Best media strategists list.
Its workplace initiatives including a nine-day fortnight, internal loyalty and engagement currency Flow Miles, annual culture conference, Flow family feasts and more helped it notch a place on the AFR’s Best Places to Work list. It also won the People and Culture gong at the MFA Awards.
In the ‘24 season, Flow launched its Positive Impact Committee. The members organise events such as an agency blood drive as well as fundraising and pro bono campaigns for the Australian Children’s Music Foundation.
All things considered, it was a very strong season from the team over in North Sydney.
Meshki:
Flow changed the game with Meshki in a media first during the F1, using influencers, data and technology to share shoppable raceday fits on digital outdoor the same day worn.
Hydralyte
Flow hydrated the country over summer with Hydralyte, cross-channel campaigns bringing to life the brand at the most critical time.
Princess Cruises
Driving brand through performance, Flow helped Princess Cruises surpass pre-covid sales levels and set new benchmarks for Cruise performance.
In 2024 Flow transformed to a new level – by building its own fully transparent programmatic tech stack, launching a partnerships team, expanded the data science offering all while delivering industry leading talent and culture.
This internal focus, led to 12 per cent organic growth in client spend (in a challenging economic climate), multiple new business wins and retaining all of its top clients. Flow won the MFA Talent and Culture Award and named on the Official Best Places to work list – holding onto an impressive churn rate of <2 per cent (versus industry average of 25 per cent).
This internal focus shifted from patting ourselves on the back, to focusing on delivering REAL business outcomes for our clients. Like media firsts with Meshki using innovating data, tech and OOH, doubling the size of Hydralyte over the years, and bringing Princess Cruises to record breaking sales years (even higher than pre covid levels).
Flow expanded its team, experience and sophistication, while holding onto the best culture in the industry – and is now considered one of the strongest independent agencies in the country.
‘Played a role in almost every aspect of the agency – beyond strategy, across the whole business. “Crush” inspired, shifted, delivered and elevated Flow in 2024.
Previous season’s score: N/A
‘This Is Flow continues to work its way up the media agency ladder through smart recruitment, clever client management and perhaps most importantly, keeping its playing staff.’