B&T's season report

Thinkerbell’s 2024 season was all about proving it can keep racking up wins while expanding the playbook.

Still proudly independent, the agency fielded a 182-strong squad across Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland, blending strategy, creative, media, CX, design, earned, production, analytics and partnerships under its “Measured Magic” philosophy.

On the scoreboard, the numbers looked strong: 27 new client wins, including two of its larger clients in GWM and Hort Innovation, as well as Pringles. The agency also possesses an enviable client book, working with Lion, Jetstar, Menulog and Mattel, among others, but parted company with Dan Murphy’s towards the end of the year after declining to repitch for the account.

The 2024 season’s creative highlights saw Tooheys’ jingle revival becoming a State of Origin anthem, the Banana Gym Pass turning fruit into fitness fuel, and V Energy’s tongue-to-billboard stunt that went global. It also produced eye-catching campaigns for Guinness, XXXX, GWM, Jetstar and others.

The trophy cabinet was bulging with awards, including several wins at the Cairns Crocodiles.

Adding CX agency Hardhat to the roster was a bold mid-season move, strengthening its integrated model, while partnerships with The Marketing Academy and The Ethics Centre signalled a commitment to shaping the industry beyond the scoreboard.

Thinkerbell’s internal game plan in 2024 showed a clear focus on building an inclusive, future-ready organisation.

With 58 per cent female representation across the agency and near equity in leadership, the agency is running a balanced line-up at all levels.

As founding signatories of the Inclusively Made Commitment and active members of its Advisory Board, it has committed to embedding inclusion behind the scenes, not just in campaigns.

The agency’s World Improvement Plan benchmarked carbon impact and led to offices running on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Together, these moves reinforced a culture that values sustainability, diversity and doing the right thing.

Although the 2024 season had slightly less glitter than the year before, Thinkerbell enters 2025 as a fully-rounded contender with depth in every position and the agility to play any game.