Supermassive made its debut in the 2023 season and came out swinging with a bold promise of helping brands cut through with top-drawer creative from experienced hands amplified through eye-catching earned delivered by equally experienced hands.
So did it work in season ‘24? You’d have to say ‘yes’. Supermassive won seven clients over the course of the year, including X15 (part of CommBank), Naked Wines and Darryl Lea. There was some rather unfortunate news in the middle of the year, however.
P&O Cruises, which the agency won in August ‘23 for a full repositioning remit, announced that the brand would be sailing off into the sunset and to be folded into Carnival Cruise Lines.
Supermassive did win big global project work for LEGO as well as more project work for Hamilton Island, Lifesavers, triple j and Tropical Tourism North Queensland.
Supermassive, with only six permanent full-timers, employs a different model of talent management than most agencies. It pulls flexible, freelance talent off the bench to support clients as and when they’re needed. One of its most frequent collaborators is Black Pencil of the Decade winner Darren Cole, for instance.
Throughout the year, Supermassive was a finalist in many award shows around the country and the region. It even won a gold Cairns Crocodiles trophy in the PR category.
That gold, if you weren’t already aware, was for its work on the 36 Months campaign that sought to raise the age of social media citizenship in Australia to 16. Its work on the PR for the movement helped it get in front of the nation and through the halls of power. That bill will be talked about for generations. And Laura Aldington, Simone Gupta and Jon Austin played more than a small part in its passage—a good innings, by our reckoning.
36 Months
A campaign which successfully took on Big Tech platforms to deliver world-first legislative change to raise the age of social media citizenship in Australia, and gave other countries a blueprint to do the same.
Lifetime of Greatness
A global campaign to convince the United Nations Environment Programme to recognise the Great Barrier Reef as the first non-human recipient of their Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of a millennia of service to the world.
Futures
The first rehab radio station juvenile detention, developed in collaboration with MMAD and Youth Justice NSW, and accessible 24/7 through in-room audio, classrooms and social areas, which is designed to reduce recidivism by providing the messages at-risk youth need, wrapped in the hip hop culture they love.
We’ve helped 36 Months create world-first legislative change around social media citizenship, delivered P&O their best year in the last 14; co-created the first rehab radio station in juvenile detention; campaigned for the Great Barrier Reef to be recognised as the first non-human recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award; partnered with LEGO’s global team on some brilliant projects; started a political party for Naked Wines in the lead up to the Federal Election; launched a world-first product innovation for Truyu (part of CBA) to tackle identity fraud; helped Hamilton Island launch a new luxury hotel; started cameras rolling on our first documentary; joined two Client boards; had ten agency of the year shortlists across PR, brand/design, creative, emerging and independent, a Titanium Cannes Lion shortlist, alongside a clutch of Grands Prix; launched our own signature scent, and had the most fun of our careers doing it all.
Previous season’s score: N/A
It’s rare that agencies get to change the law in Australia. It’s rarer when one of them helps stare down some of the most powerful companies in the world. Supermassive did both while keeping its eye on the ball in its first full season. There’s more to come, for sure.