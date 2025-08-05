B&T's season report

Supermassive made its debut in the 2023 season and came out swinging with a bold promise of helping brands cut through with top-drawer creative from experienced hands amplified through eye-catching earned delivered by equally experienced hands.

So did it work in season ‘24? You’d have to say ‘yes’. Supermassive won seven clients over the course of the year, including X15 (part of CommBank), Naked Wines and Darryl Lea. There was some rather unfortunate news in the middle of the year, however.

P&O Cruises, which the agency won in August ‘23 for a full repositioning remit, announced that the brand would be sailing off into the sunset and to be folded into Carnival Cruise Lines.

Supermassive did win big global project work for LEGO as well as more project work for Hamilton Island, Lifesavers, triple j and Tropical Tourism North Queensland.

Supermassive, with only six permanent full-timers, employs a different model of talent management than most agencies. It pulls flexible, freelance talent off the bench to support clients as and when they’re needed. One of its most frequent collaborators is Black Pencil of the Decade winner Darren Cole, for instance.

Throughout the year, Supermassive was a finalist in many award shows around the country and the region. It even won a gold Cairns Crocodiles trophy in the PR category.

That gold, if you weren’t already aware, was for its work on the 36 Months campaign that sought to raise the age of social media citizenship in Australia to 16. Its work on the PR for the movement helped it get in front of the nation and through the halls of power. That bill will be talked about for generations. And Laura Aldington, Simone Gupta and Jon Austin played more than a small part in its passage—a good innings, by our reckoning.