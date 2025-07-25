Paper Moose laced up its boots and had quite the season securing 15 new clients. The most significant wins include the CSIRO, Real Insurance, ROLLiN Car Insurance and Coventry University Online.
Two of these clients, the CSIRO and Real Insurance are among the agency’s three largest, which is a sign of a strong season of growth for the agency.
In 2024, the B-Corp listed Paper Moose focused on reducing carbon emissions, leading to a reduction in carbon from 32 tonnes to 6.5 tonnes.
Although the agency said it didn’t enter many awards schemes, Paper Moose was highly commended in the B&T Award For The Planet.
In the 2024 season Paper Moose did not disclose how many clients it retained in competitive pitches, however they did tell B&T that the agency lifted its pitch win rate to 60 per cent.
The agency lost two accounts, the most significant being Felix Mobile, which now sits with Thinkerbell.
The loss of Felix Mobile wasn’t the biggest hiccup the team had to overcome, it was continually dealing with its clients being focused on being able to do more with less.
As described by the agency, it overcame this by having a business model that stuck out to clients wanting to make a change.
Internally, Paper Moose continues to be an attractive place to work. It reported single-digit percentage churn rate, which is well below the industry norm, and has reduced its media gender pay gap from 26 per cent in 2023 to 11.2 per cent in 2024.
The agency actively tries to attract a diverse workforce with nearly four in 10 staff coming from an ethnically diverse background.
The agency has also taken steps to abolish timesheets, allowing staff to prioritise quality of work over profitability within reason.
The agency also launched Moosebot, an AI powered ‘intern’ that features a mechanical arm an a laid back Californian attitude. The aim of Moosebot is to provide staff with help in lower level tasks, increasing efficiency.
Overall, Paper Moose had a solid season of growth, innovation and investing in its people.
Australian Ethical, ‘When you prosper, We all thrive’
The campaign showcases the positive influence that ethical investing can have on the health of people, planet and animals.
Pukka Morning Berry Tea Activation Bondi
Greeted by giant Pukka-branded tea cups overlooking the ocean, Bondi residents were invited to start the day with warm cups of Pukka’s new Morning Berry tea — challenging people to adopt a healthier caffeine-free morning ritual.
City of Parramatta ‘Feed it to Fogo!’
A campaign that challenged people’s behaviour by making the weekly drudgery of taking out the rubbish from a chore into something that should be fun.
It was a challenging year for the industry but we focused on the things we could control and shifted our pitch win rate to 60 per cent while continuing to focus on designing a business model for today’s marketers needs. In a cost of living crisis where marketers are trying to achieve more with less, our business model stuck out to clients wanting to make a change.
‘Jeremy Willmott for leading the charge on pitch wins and changing the conversation around feedback in the industry with the Love our work initiative.’
Previous season’s score: N/A
‘Paper Moose took its chances and in the end came up trumps. The side easily crept into the finals due to it being able to win 15 games, whilst only losing two.’