B&T's season report

Paper Moose laced up its boots and had quite the season securing 15 new clients. The most significant wins include the CSIRO, Real Insurance, ROLLiN Car Insurance and Coventry University Online.

Two of these clients, the CSIRO and Real Insurance are among the agency’s three largest, which is a sign of a strong season of growth for the agency.

In 2024, the B-Corp listed Paper Moose focused on reducing carbon emissions, leading to a reduction in carbon from 32 tonnes to 6.5 tonnes.

Although the agency said it didn’t enter many awards schemes, Paper Moose was highly commended in the B&T Award For The Planet.

In the 2024 season Paper Moose did not disclose how many clients it retained in competitive pitches, however they did tell B&T that the agency lifted its pitch win rate to 60 per cent.

The agency lost two accounts, the most significant being Felix Mobile, which now sits with Thinkerbell.

The loss of Felix Mobile wasn’t the biggest hiccup the team had to overcome, it was continually dealing with its clients being focused on being able to do more with less.

As described by the agency, it overcame this by having a business model that stuck out to clients wanting to make a change.

Internally, Paper Moose continues to be an attractive place to work. It reported single-digit percentage churn rate, which is well below the industry norm, and has reduced its media gender pay gap from 26 per cent in 2023 to 11.2 per cent in 2024.

The agency actively tries to attract a diverse workforce with nearly four in 10 staff coming from an ethnically diverse background.

The agency has also taken steps to abolish timesheets, allowing staff to prioritise quality of work over profitability within reason.

The agency also launched Moosebot, an AI powered ‘intern’ that features a mechanical arm an a laid back Californian attitude. The aim of Moosebot is to provide staff with help in lower level tasks, increasing efficiency.

Overall, Paper Moose had a solid season of growth, innovation and investing in its people.