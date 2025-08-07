B&T's season report

Australia’s largest media agency “doubled down” on client relationships, which can be interpreted as code for “had a quiet year”, but that definitely undersells some of the outstanding work the agency delivered in 2024.

On the new business front, OMD lost Dulux Group and a part of its Target account, both to IPG Mediabrands outfits, but won six new accounts, including the likes of Michelin and a decent-sized tech account it cannot reveal.

More importantly, OMD either retained or extended its relationship with nine others.

When you have the likes of McDonald’s, Telstra, Suncorp, Qantas, Coles, Apple, Mazda, NSW Government, Victoria Government and Bonds on your books, client retention is probably more important than client acquisition.

And with so many massive clients across so many categories, getting new runs on the board is not always straightforward.

And it’s not hard to see why clients stick around. OMD is one of only two agencies that has a ‘Dominant’ ranking in RECMA’s Profile Classification.

This is the industry’s benchmark of how well an agency has performed across 19 criteria, including an agency’s dynamism and market momentum (including factors such as Compitches rankings over three years, New Business Balance, awards and leadership stability); and Structure, which measures agency resources in terms of digital and diversified expertise, as well as client portfolio strength.

OMD reported its highest-ever client relationships score and continues to lead the market in terms of billings and headcount.

What underpinned OMD’s 2024 season is the quality of its work. The agency’s work for its McDonald’s Squid Game meal campaign, Telstra’s Free Calls to Santa and its AAMI AFL Grand Final spot are standouts that delivered huge (but confidential) results for three very important clients.

These campaigns have been rewarded with silverware not just in 2024, but well into 2025. In fact in 2024, OMD picked up AWARD Awards and was Media Network of the Year at Cannes Lions. It also cleaned up at the MFA Awards, Festival of Media and the 2025 Cairns Crocodiles Awards—three of the top local awards programs.

OMD has also made strides on culture,. It unified its culture across physical and virtual environments; breaking down silos and bringing together diverse perspectives in both in-person and remote settings; and revitalising the OMD Academy with “tailored training” in areas such as AI, commercial acumen and wellbeing. These efforts resulted in 41 per cent of staff being promoted during the year.

It also embedded its DE+I Charter and tripled multicultural media investment, ensuring client communications reflect the diversity of Australia.

Perhaps that last point is why OMD is consistently fighting for titles, it delivers great work, looks after its team and makes sure the fans (the diverse range of Aussie consumers) are top of mind.