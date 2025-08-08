B&T's season report

Although Hearts & Science has been around the block for a number of years, 2024 felt like a foundational year for the agency.

In May, Omnicom Media Group decided to merge its two smaller agencies, Foundation and Hearts & Science.

They now operate under the Hearts & Science brand with more than 130 staff across four Australian capitals.

The agency continues to be led by chief executive Jane Stanley, working alongside former Foundation boss Liz Wigmore.

Other senior execs include investment chief Louis Mayne and Melbourne GM Kylie Pascoe. Strategy lead Kim Donlengowski and Sydney GM Peter Skarparis have since left.

Most of its client that went to pitch in 2024 stood by Hearts, including Menarini, MyCar and Viva. It also won media duties for Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Acciona and a division of one of the largest tech firms in the world.

However, the agency encountered two losses. Hyundai handed media planning and buying to Innocean, the global creative agency for Hyundai which recently expanded into media. The Hyundai handover didn’t officially occur until 2025. It also lost Peleton due to a global review, and Instantscripts, worth about $12 million according to COMvergence, to Match & Wood.

Aside from bedding down the merger, Hearts sharpened its tools by rolling out the renewables Ad Engine, which helps brands reduce the carbon emissions from the digital advertising supply chain by “combining programmatic precision with sustainability smarts”.

On the learning and development front, Hearts launched Complete Growth, a learning and development programme designed to grow its team holistically. It also runs leadership development in its Accelerate and Ignite programs, and offers emotional intelligence training.

All things considered, it was a solid performance in a transitional year. We will learn more about the new Hearts & Science team in seasons to come.