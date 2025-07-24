B&T's season report

Enrichd Group has kept its momentum since launching in 2019. A small but mighty team, its tagline ‘purpose as a product’ is reiterated in the work it creates for government bodies and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations, such as mental health, suicide prevention and wellbeing NGO Goanna Academy.

The agency reported 40 per cent growth year-on-year, with a 50 per cent profit increase in FY24. It retained all of its clients and 90 per cent staff.

Enrichd grew its headcount by a third in 2024 and has a 50/50 gender split. Diversity is at the core of the business in leadership and among entry-level staff, with 81 per cent of Enrichd staff speaking a language other than English.

Enrichd Group picked up some prominent wins in 2024, including OzHarvest Ventures, Investor Group for Climate Change, Ghost Elite Luxury Charters, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Central Coast Mariners.

Its sports-affiliated wins reflect the agency’s roots as a ‘sport-focused changemaker agency’.

Enrichd used sports as a launching pad but now works with clients that tackle mental health, domestic violence and other social issues.

Enrichd has shown that purpose and profit aren’t opposing forces. As consumers increasingly demand brands step up their sustainability and social responsibility, CEO Brent Richardson’s mission to give back has allowed his agency to thrive.

While the trophy cabinet is bare in 2024, Enrichd delivered work that is often more meaningful.