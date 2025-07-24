Enrichd Group has kept its momentum since launching in 2019. A small but mighty team, its tagline ‘purpose as a product’ is reiterated in the work it creates for government bodies and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations, such as mental health, suicide prevention and wellbeing NGO Goanna Academy.
The agency reported 40 per cent growth year-on-year, with a 50 per cent profit increase in FY24. It retained all of its clients and 90 per cent staff.
Enrichd grew its headcount by a third in 2024 and has a 50/50 gender split. Diversity is at the core of the business in leadership and among entry-level staff, with 81 per cent of Enrichd staff speaking a language other than English.
Enrichd Group picked up some prominent wins in 2024, including OzHarvest Ventures, Investor Group for Climate Change, Ghost Elite Luxury Charters, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Central Coast Mariners.
Its sports-affiliated wins reflect the agency’s roots as a ‘sport-focused changemaker agency’.
Enrichd used sports as a launching pad but now works with clients that tackle mental health, domestic violence and other social issues.
Enrichd has shown that purpose and profit aren’t opposing forces. As consumers increasingly demand brands step up their sustainability and social responsibility, CEO Brent Richardson’s mission to give back has allowed his agency to thrive.
While the trophy cabinet is bare in 2024, Enrichd delivered work that is often more meaningful.
Investor Group on Climate Change, “Climate Action Pays Off” – National Behaviour Change Campaign
In order to urge the government to adopt an ambitious 2035 emissions reduction target, the “Climate Action Pays Off” campaign showcased the stories of five unlikely climate action advocates, including ex-coal miners, car manufacturers, and fifth-generation farmers, showing that adapting to clean energy doesn’t mean having to lose prospects or livelihoods.
Goanna Academy, ‘Stick with it’
The ‘Stick With it’ campaign encourages Australians to wear tape on their wrist as a visible show of support for those struggling with mental health issues and to stand by others, raising $500,000 to expand Goanna Academy’s mental health education programs nationwide.
OzHarvest, eCommerce Platform & Digital Marketing, Enrichd Group
Enrichd Group designed, built and launched a new Shopify-based eCommerce platform, The OzHarvest Shop. An accompanying digital advertising campaign to boost visibility, sales and visitors was
also run.
Why dedicate 5 per cent of your corporate job to giving back when you could dedicate 100 per cent to the things that truly ignite your purpose? That is the sole basis of Enrichd Group. Last year, we reached an incredible 4.8 million unique individual Australians with purpose-driven initiatives around health, well-being and sustainability. Initiatives that can change or save a life.
A former New York Google executive—where he became the youngest Account Executive in North America, working with global brands such as Spotify, The New York Times, and the NBA, Brent Richardson is the visionary CEO behind ENRICHD Group. Under his leadership, ENRICHD has redefined the intersection of purpose-driven brands and impactful outcomes. By seamlessly integrating media, consulting, sports, and ventures, ENRICHD empowers organisations to transcend traditional corporate social responsibility (CSR) and embed social responsibility into their core DNA.
Enrichd Group has stayed true to its vision of “purpose as a product” creating work that has had a real impact for communities.