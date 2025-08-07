B&T's season report

Emotive delivered one of its most consistent seasons yet in 2024, combining creative strength with commercial stability and clear cultural leadership.

The independent agency held its ground with zero client losses and added eight new accounts to the books, winning project work for HelloFresh, HOKA and Weis Ice Cream among others.

It also made a strategic move into pro bono work, launching Deep Rising, a global campaign with Jason Momoa that elevated the problems around deep-sea mining onto the international agenda.

Emotive’s operating model remains lean but sharp: 56 full-time staff supported by a rotating freelance bench.

It continued to refine its proprietary “Fame Thinking” process, a blend of insight, strategic creativity, earned storytelling and platform integration, to position brands at the centre of culture.

This model was evident across standout work for Dan Murphy’s and Daniel Ricciardo’s DR3 wine range, a series of campaigns for Google Ads, and new product launches for HelloFresh and HOKA.

Internally, Emotive doubled down on wellbeing and performance. Staff undertook DiSC profiling and mental health first aid training, and the business maintained its commitment to flexible working.

Gender balance remained healthy, but diversity in senior leadership (0 per cent culturally and linguistically diverse) flagged a clear area for improvement.

Meanwhile, staff churn rose slightly to 22 per cent, suggesting retention may need renewed focus heading into 2025.

One notable gap in 2024 was awards recognition. Despite solid creative output and strategic thinking, the agency recorded no major wins, a rare quiet season for a team capable of producing standout, fame-driving campaigns.