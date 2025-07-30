B&T's season report

Dentsu Creative didn’t exactly come out swinging in 2024, but that wasn’t the plan. This was a season of controlled ball movement, quiet field position gains and incremental wins built on structure and discipline.

Two major departures were Toyota, which moved the retail and value communications part of its account to Saatchi & Saatchi, while Dentsu declined to defend its Kmart account towards the end of the year.

Dentsu Creative did lock in Adobe’s Digital Media Business on a core creative retainer, added The Star and DBG Group to the roster, and retained existing client relationships with NBN and American Express. A decent showing, all things considered.

Creative output showed a focus on clever, effective plays rather than flashy flourishes. Zespri’s Healthier Ways campaign gave fruit a lifestyle makeover, Tegel’s Free Range Area activated around cricket culture with surprising freshness and The Iconic’s Got You Looking platform blurred fashion and satire with precision. That said, it’s ‘Hammerbarn’ campaign for BBC Studios and Bunnings was one of our favourite pieces of work through the entire year.

A Kiwi campaign, ‘Aid Aisle’, turned heads on the French Riviera, too. Which is no means feat.

Dentsu Creative has an impressive record on gender equity, with women accounting for 60 per cent of its senior playing staff and its gender pay gap at all levels skewing slightly more towards women.

Dentsu’s sustainability efforts were arguably ahead of the pack: a 65 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, offices powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity and the rollout of a client-facing carbon calculator.

Internally, its moved from a federation of acquired businesses to a single, united team. Dentsu now boasts a tighter integration across PR, CX, production, B2B and gaming. That cohesion should sharpen delivery and position it for bigger plays ahead.

While 2024 may not have been a blockbuster season, Dentsu Creative might have placed foundations for bigger seasons ahead.