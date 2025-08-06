B&T's season report

Bench describes its 2024 season as a “step change” for the independent agency and it’s not hard to see why.

The agency won eight new accounts, including three of its largest clients in the Australian Catholic University, Flexiroam, while also adding Hays Recruitment. Its only notable loss was Ubet.

Work that shone includes Nudie’s ‘Nothing But Nude’ summer, which delivered more than 22.9 million impressions, and a Cook Island Tourism campaign that increased the client’s website traffic by 102 per cent.

The team grew its capabilities beyond core digital media; it now supports clients with influencer partnerships, social media management, SEO, and certain offline channels providing a more rounded and holistic service offering as a “partner of growth”.

Underpinning its service offering are improvements to its proprietary Bench Connect platform, adding new integrations with Google Search, LinkedIn, Bing and other sources, giving clients a more holistic view of their media mix.

Bench said that enhanced visibility will make for smarter decisions for clients and result in the more effective location of budgets across the funnel.

All great teams have a deep bench, and this is an agency that lives that mantra. In 2024, it promoted team members across strategy, client services and performance, while growing the overall head count by 22 per cent. Albeit from a low base.

Bench is an agency set up by captains Ori Gold and Shai Luft, both of Israeli heritage, and DE&I baked into the agency’s DNA. This includes support for parental leave, religious and cultural observance, and mental health.

This commitment includes ‘Kit Kat leave’, a flexible, no questions asked wellbeing day for mental health; International Food Day, where each team member brings in a dish from their cultural heritage; and a generous three day work from home policy.

Bench has also taken steps to reduce the carbon footprint of its long tail media supply chain.

Bench is also making an impact in the community. It works with Youth Off The Streets and UnLtd, from our team volunteering in the Food Van to our charity trivia night, which raised over $20,000.

For an agency its size, Bench punches well above its weight, and has moved from strong foundations to scalable growth, a sharper platform, deeper client relations and strengthening its squad.