AFL Viewership Soars 25% As Fans Flock To New Fox Footy Line-Up

Fans are watching AFL in record numbers on Kayo Sports in 2025, with audiences up 25% on 2024 and 3.4 billion minutes streamed already as the season approaches the halfway mark.

This year Fox Footy launched dedicated commentary teams, bespoke graphics plus 4K for all games, providing audiences with more choice than ever before. And after 11 rounds it’s clear that fans streaming on Kayo Sports are loving the quality and variety that Fox Footy is delivering to Thursday Night Footy up 41% compared to last season led by the all-new calling duo of Matt Hill and Mark Howard supported by in depth analysis from Sarah Jones, Jason Dunstall, David King and Leigh Montagna. And with Anthony Hudson and Gerard Whateley the new voices of Friday Night Footy, viewing has increased by 30% on Kayo Sports, with the callers teaming up with analysis from host Garry Lyon, Jonathan Brown, Nathan Buckley and Jordan Lewis each week.

The all-new Super Saturday LIVE, hosted by Kath Loughnan, Jack Riewoldt and King, recorded the season’s most-streamed match on Kayo Sports with an average audience of 389,000 for the Collingwood and Geelong Round 8 match with Saturday audiences up 27% overall. While Friday Night’s Collingwood v Essendon ANZAC Day clash delivered the second biggest audience to date with 381,000 streaming viewers.

“We have loved the opportunity to bring fans the fresh Fox Footy look and sound, with our graphics and commentary teams, to Thursday and Friday Night Footy for the first time. The numbers tell us we have hit the right note, backed by some quality on-field contests,” said Steve Crawley, managing director Fox Sports.

“We couldn’t be happier with our new calling combinations. You’ve got Matt Hill, he is new and firing, with Mark Howard, he’s the Peter Pan, for Thursday’s call. And Fridays is the tried and absolutely first class pairing of Anthony Hudson and Gerard Whateley. Most people who know the game, know they are the best.”

Cate Hefele, executive director Kayo Sports, said: “We’ve seen an incredible surge in Kayo Sports viewing this AFL season, as more and more fans come onto the platform and see the value, plus quality of Fox Footy’s coverage.

“What’s most pleasing is seeing audience growth across the entire round with fans choosing our dedicated commentary teams, graphics, 4K and no ads during live play. These numbers, including the record numbers for Saturday’s Round 8 Pies and Cats clash, are helping drive growth across the Foxtel Group, as more fans tune into Fox Footy’s coverage.”

Every match of every round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is LIVE with no ad-breaks during play, in 4K, on Kayo Sports. Action continues tonight (May 29) when the Lions host the Bombers on Thursday Night Footy, before the Pies take on the Hawks on Friday Night Footy.