AFL Trainers Set To Sparkle With OMO Partnership Extension

The AFL has announced a partnership extension with OMO, the leading innovator in cleanliness and stain removal, until the end of 2026.

First partnering with the AFL in 2022, OMO, a Unilever brand, will continue its partnership as the Official Changeroom Partner, Official Laundry Partner and Official Fabric Care Partner of the AFL and will become the sponsor of 16 club trainers vests in 2024.

AFL general manager commercial Peta Webster said the league was thrilled to continue partnering with the iconic household brand. “The AFL is delighted to extend our partnership with OMO as the official changeroom and laundry partner for a further three years”.

“OMO continues to help Australians play on across all facets of our game, from mud stains on the field to tomato sauce stains in the stands. This will further come to life through OMO’s sponsorship of the club trainers who help elite athletes achieve their best”.

“As a home care business with Australia’s number one laundry brand, we have been focused on bringing top-performance products into Australian homes for decades. In a similar way, we have watched the AFL continue to grow and raise the bar in the sporting industry. We are thrilled to continue the partnership with the AFL as the Official Laundry Partner of Australia’s much-loved sport,” said Lorna Ash, head of homecare at Unilever ANZ.

“In 2024, we see our partnership spearheaded by the brand’s OMO Ultimate tier, the gold standard in laundry. We are sure our 2024 activity will see OMO Ultimate rise to the next level with our partner clubs and trainers sure to put our product through its paces. OMO Ultimate encourages Australians to get stuck in, trust Omo Ultimate to wash away the stains and get you back on the pitch ready to play on,” said marketing manager homecare Annie Lucchitti.




