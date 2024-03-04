AFL Encourages Suburban Footy Players To Tackle Feelings In Mental Health Campaign Via Adroitly

Tackle Your Feelings (TYF) – a joint initiative between the AFL Coaches Association (AFLCA), AFL Players’ Association (AFLPA) and Zurich Insurance – has launched a new campaign to encourage community AFL clubs to invest in mental health.

Lead Image: Nathan Buckley and Shepmates (Archie and Miles Shepard).

The campaign is designed to inspire suburban AFL clubs to prioritise mental health like they do other aspects of their football programs, starting with booking a free Tackle Your Feelings mental health workshop delivered by a local psychologist.

The new creative platform – ‘Be a Champ’ – has been created to take a light-hearted approach to a serious message. The title “champion” is synonymous with high achievers in sport, but it has been used ironically in community sport in recent years. This campaign aims to realign what it means to be a champion – as someone who looks out for the mental health of their footy mates.

In the first of a series of content pieces to be launched by TYF across the footy season, AFL Hall Of Famer and TYF Ambassador Nathan Buckley has teamed up with TikTok & Instagram influencers ‘Shepmates’ (Archie and Miles Shepard) to launch the 2024 season.

“Our program is open to players in 2024, so our marketing needs to shift to meet young people where they are. We wanted a social media video rich with community footy references, using a humorous tone to make the key messages stick. Working with Adroitly, Bucks and Shepmates had a lot of fun bringing our message to life. I have no doubt they will collaborate again because the creative juices were flowing!” Adam Baldwin, program manager of TYF, said.

“We’re rapt to be on board helping share the vital message of mental health in suburban footy clubs – a place we spend a lot of time in ourselves! It was great to work with Bucks and we’re looking forward to him coaching this year at Crib Point… wait… does he know that yet?” said Archie & Miles (Shepmates).

“We’re thrilled to be asked by TYF to bring greater awareness to their community mental health program. Our strategy is to target the players themselves to take action on behalf of their club rather than overwhelming the busy volunteers on local club committees. To achieve this, we’re confident Shepmates and Bucks will cut through, provide a few laughs, and encourage action,” said Ben Lucas & Wade Kingsley, founders of Adroitly.

CREDITS

Client: Tackle Your Feelings: Adam Baldwin, Ben Guthrie, Dan Mahony. Nathan Buckley (Tackle

Your Feelings Ambassador).

Agency: Adroitly: Ben Lucas & Wade Kingsley

Talent: ‘Shepmates’: Archie & Miles Shepherd, represented by Lara McLaren at McGruther

McLaren Talent Management