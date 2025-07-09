AFFINITY Launches Campaign For Posca Hydrate, Directing Viewers To The Nearest Retailer, Via Adonix Car-Tops

AFFINITY has launched a hyper-targeted digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaign for Australian start-up Posca Hydrate, in partnership with data-driven media platform, Adonix Car-Tops.

Leveraging Adonix’s technology, AFFINITY has deployed contextually relevant ads that dynamically respond to consumer needs across key drinking occasions throughout the day, from early morning hydration boosts, through lunchtime refreshers and mid-afternoon energy lifts, to evening social occasions.

But this campaign doesn’t just stop at timing, it’s geo-smart too. As Adonix-powered taxis navigate metropolitan hotspots, each digital rooftop ad directs viewers to the nearest Posca Hydrate retailer, displaying the location in real-time along with exact distances. The call-to-action is accurate and immediate: driving consumer engagement straight to purchase—critical in the tightly contested FMCG category of hydration.

“AFFINITY continually proves they’re far more than a typical strategic and media partner. This Adonix-powered campaign is another example of their knack for innovation and stretching our budget beyond expectations,” said Ed Stening, Posca Hydrate’s co-founder and CEO. ”

The ability to leverage such precise, real-time data to boost both visibility and sales is exactly what an ambitious brand like ours needs to fuel growth.”

“We love working with smart, ambitious teams like Posca Hydrate. This campaign perfectly embodies our focus on growth – combining strategic creativity with cutting-edge data application. Adonix have been amazing as media partners—both collaborative and creative in the best of ways. The result is powerful brand relevance exactly when and where it matters most,” added Angela Smith, CEO at AFFINITY.

Ishan Cross, Adonix’s head of partnerships, highlighted the opportunity: “Teaming up with AFFINITY and Posca Hydrate truly maximises the potential of our technology. It’s inspiring to see how precision data and inventive execution come together to deliver measurable business outcomes for brands.”

This latest campaign builds on AFFINITY’s initial engagement with Posca Hydrate in late 2024, where AFFINITY was appointed to drive strategic media planning and advisory support, following a competitive pitch.