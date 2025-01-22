Adapt Or Die: Chris Savage’s Survival Playbook For Agencies In 2025

2025 is set to be a year of reckoning for creative agencies, where only the bold, innovative, and adaptable will survive. Chris Savage, a 40-year veteran of the marketing communications industry, delivered a blunt warning during yesterday’s Creative Natives webinar: agencies that fail to evolve will face “extinction events,” while those that embrace transformation and seize the moment could unlock a golden age of opportunity.
2024: A Brutal Year for the Industry
Savage began by reflecting on the challenges of 2024, calling it “fricken brutal” for creative agencies. Economic pressures, client turmoil, and structural shifts created a perfect storm that tested the resilience of even the most established players. Many clients operated with short-term mindsets, cutting budgets and delaying decisions.
“I understand 2024 would have taken a toll on all of you; whether your business was successful, whether you’re doing it tough, it would have been a year of hard yakka, and you would have put in a lot of effort. So, first and foremost, I hope you’re okay. Ours is a tough industry, and as you climb up the leadership ladder, the view is great, but the air is thin, and it can be very, very challenging,” Savage explained.
“2024 was a struggle for most agencies. The economy sucked, and clients were in turmoil”.
In-housing, offshore production and aggressive procurement practices further disrupted the industry in 2024. These structural changes, Savage warned, are here to stay and demand a fundamental rethinking of the agency model.
For many, 2024 was a year of survival, with only one in six agencies thriving amid the chaos.
2025: A Tough Yet Transformative Year
A central theme of Savage’s outlook was the importance of differentiation. He warned agencies against trying to be “full-service,” a model he argued leads to mediocrity and commoditisation. Instead, he advised agencies to focus on specialisation, excelling in a few areas where they can offer unmatched expertise.
“Agencies that are narrow and deep in their capabilities—whether in healthcare, financial PR, or experiential marketing—will stand out,” he explained. This focus on being indispensable rather than average is critical for survival in 2025.
Savage stressed the importance of prioritising existing client relationships as the foundation for growth. Quoting the adage, “Love the one you’re with,” he noted that existing clients offer the highest revenue potential. Agencies should focus on solving meaningful problems for their clients, delivering measurable results, and consistently demonstrating their value.
Savage also highlighted the need for agencies to shift from being perceived as vendors to trusted strategic partners. “Agencies that acted like vendors versus strategic partners suffered. If they were waiting for the work that they needed to get done, they suffered because they were operating in a culture of fear. They became order takers, and therefore their perceived value dropped”.
According to Savage, talent will be a critical differentiator for agencies in 2025. “There is nothing more important than the quality of your client-facing executives,” he said, advocating for a focus on hiring individuals with a “can-do attitude” and the ability to adapt to changing demands.
Upskilling teams to embrace new technologies, particularly AI is also essential. Savage described AI as a “non-negotiable” tool for improving efficiency and delivering superior results. Agencies that fail to integrate technology into their operations risk falling behind.
Winning New Business in 2025
Savage urged agencies to take a more strategic approach to new business development. He encouraged leaders to focus on qualified opportunities and tailor their pitches to the unique needs of each client.
“Remember, competitors often beat you, not because they are better than you, but because they beat you. I’ve run agencies that have generally been successful, and the reason – we’ve always been okay at the craft, maybe seven out of 10, ut there have always been better agencies at the craft than us – we would beat them in pitches because we were better at beating them, and then we do the work pretty well, and we build relationships and but we were good at beating them,” Savage explained.
Reactivating dormant client relationships and leveraging introductions can also open doors. Savage recommended offering prospective clients highly relevant insights or solutions as “bait” to secure meetings and demonstrate value.
Finally, Savage highlighted the importance of fostering optimism and energy in client interactions. Agencies that bring positive energy and a “yes, we can” attitude will strengthen relationships and inspire confidence.
Savage’s message was clear: 2025 will be a challenging year, but for agencies willing to adapt, it offers immense potential for growth. Agencies must embrace specialisation, deepen client relationships, and adopt cutting-edge technologies to thrive.