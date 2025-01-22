Adapt Or Die: Chris Savage’s Survival Playbook For Agencies In 2025

2025 is set to be a year of reckoning for creative agencies, where only the bold, innovative, and adaptable will survive. Chris Savage, a 40-year veteran of the marketing communications industry, delivered a blunt warning during yesterday’s Creative Natives webinar: agencies that fail to evolve will face “extinction events,” while those that embrace transformation and seize the moment could unlock a golden age of opportunity.

2024: A Brutal Year for the Industry

Savage began by reflecting on the challenges of 2024, calling it “fricken brutal” for creative agencies. Economic pressures, client turmoil, and structural shifts created a perfect storm that tested the resilience of even the most established players. Many clients operated with short-term mindsets, cutting budgets and delaying decisions.

“I understand 2024 would have taken a toll on all of you; whether your business was successful, whether you’re doing it tough, it would have been a year of hard yakka, and you would have put in a lot of effort. So, first and foremost, I hope you’re okay. Ours is a tough industry, and as you climb up the leadership ladder, the view is great, but the air is thin, and it can be very, very challenging,” Savage explained.

“2024 was a struggle for most agencies. The economy sucked, and clients were in turmoil”.

In-housing, offshore production and aggressive procurement practices further disrupted the industry in 2024. These structural changes, Savage warned, are here to stay and demand a fundamental rethinking of the agency model.

For many, 2024 was a year of survival, with only one in six agencies thriving amid the chaos.

2025: A Tough Yet Transformative Year

Looking ahead to 2025, Savage painted a stark picture of economic realities. Consumer spending remains constrained, and client budgets are expected to remain flat. “One-third of marketers plan to spend less and one-third a little more,” he said.

“It is a year of radical uncertainty. We’ve got Trump blowing things up, we’ve got wars, we’ve got a federal election in Australia. We’ve got the economy under pressure. But I am optimistic,” Savage said.

“There is structural change, but for nimble, innovative, fast-moving agencies and leaders, conditions are always perfect. The agencies I’ve owned and led that grew the fastest took more market share and thrived in the very, very toughest recessions and in the heart of COVID because we believed conditions were perfect and we needed to adapt to them”.