ACA Reporter Hit With Seperate Assault Charges Following Clash With Ricky Nixon

A Current Affair journo and son of Nine’s chairman Peter Costello, Seb Costello, has been charged with assault.

Costello’s assault charges are related to an incident that happened in a Melbourne suburb, a few months ago. News.com.au has reported that the alleged altercation occurred in a Richmond Laneway in February with a man and woman in their twenties.

According to The Herald Sun, the man and woman are siblings and the alleged altercation was about a parking issue in the neighbourhood. A parked car was allegedly blocking a laneway.

Costello has already called in the lawyers and will be represented by Sam Norton.

Interestingly, the Victoria Police are pursuing charges, after the alleged victims have opted to revoke their original statement.

News.com.au reported that a Victoria Police spokeswoman said: “The Richmond man will be charged on summons with two counts of unlawful assault and will appear at the Neighbourhood Justice Centre in Collingwood. There were no injuries during the incident.”

Interestingly, this news has dropped amidst reports that Costello plans to press charges against AFL’s Ricky Nixon.

Costello was involved in a physical confrontation with former AFL player agent Ricky Nixon, while filming for A Current Affair.