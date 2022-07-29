A Current Affair Reporter Gets Into Elbow Clash With AFL’s Ricky Nixon

Seb Costello, a reporter for A Current Affair, has been involved in a physical confrontation with former AFL player agent Ricky Nixon.

Costello, the son of Nine Entertainment chairman Peter Costello, spoke about the incident during a live cross on 3AW with host Dee Dee Dunleavy.

Costello approached Nixon with cameramen over his latest business venture. It’s a partnership that offers IV drips to Victorians for $350. However, it’s become controversial because the Australian Medical Association has expressed concerns over the costly IVS.

Costello said: “Mr Nixon has come out of his home in Port Melbourne, and I approached him. I’ll be very careful how I describe what happens next, Dee Dee, because there’s a video of this on our A Current Affair cameras which we will be provided to police.”

However, Fox Sports reported that Costello went on to say, “We approached him as he walked on past this post office in Port Melbourne … and upon asking him whether he could speak to us about his IV infusions, there’s been contact between Mr Nixon’s elbow and my jaw.”

The footage has now surfaced, and you can watch it below.

Former AFL player manager Ricky Nixon lashes out over questions about his latest business venture. The full interview in 7NEWS at 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/uBlyrw2Apt — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) July 27, 2022

Dunleavy then enquired if Costello was okay, and Costella said: “Well, it’s fair to say it’s a first for me,

“We go into these situations obviously asking questions and with cameras rolling, so I can appreciate how that’s a proactive situation.”

After the incident took place, you can hear Nixon say, “I’m so sorry,”

The Australian reported that when they contacted Nixon to comment on the incident, he said: “I said, ‘don’t follow me, I don’t want to talk to you, you are invading my privacy.

“I was then tapped on the back, I swung around and connected with the journalist, and if they do it again, I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.”