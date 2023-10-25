ABC MD David Anderson Forced To Defend Broadcaster’s Gaza Coverage

3d rendering, Large explosion over East Jeruisalem close to holly places, 3d illustration
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



ABC managing director David Anderson has defended the broadcaster’s coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas after controversial text messages leaked from a Whatsapp group with other international media members.

During a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday, Anderson was criticised by Liberal senators Hollie Hughes and Sarah Henderson over the broadcaster’s coverage of the ongoing violence in Gaza.

The pair questioned the text messages and an interview on ABC’s 7.30, featuring Hamas’ head of international relations and former health minister, Dr Basem Naim. Senator Hughes claimed that the interview “legitimised terrorism,” but this was quickly shut down by Anderson, who noted that the conversations were justified with the intention to challenge the organisation on misinformation and lies. 

Senator Henderson – a former employee of the ABC – said that the decision to broadcast the interview and ABC’s broader coverage of the conflict reflected poorly on the broadcaster’s head of news and current affairs, Justin Stevens. Anderson denied this immediately, supporting Stevens as an “excellent news director”.

In the messages, Middle East correspondent Tom Joyner referred to reports of Hamas beheading Israeli babies as “bullshit”.

Anderson has condemned the comments. “It shouldn’t have happened,” he said. Joyner, who Anderson said is remorseful over the comments, is being investigated by the ABC, with the ABC boss adding that the journalist had “the right to procedural fairness”.

Joyner is currently not reporting from Israel, and it is believed that he will not return to the war zone. “Mr Joyner has rotated out of Israel and is taking a break, and I believe, then returning to his normal base in Istanbul,” Anderson said.

Anderson also confirmed that two other journalists have been rotated out of the Middle East, needing a break.

This is not the first time this month that ABC coverage has come under scrutiny, with the public broadcaster receiving backlash over their coverage of the voice referendum. Anderson conceded that the coverage was “difficult”.

“It was difficult for our teams to ensure we were having a balance of perspective over time,” he said. “We had quite a lot of rejections from people invited on the ABC in the No camp”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC hamas

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
  • Marketing

Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]