A Report From Dashing & Ideally Challenges Brands To Rethink What Real Engagement Looks Like

In a market saturated with branded pop-ups and fleeting activations, a report from Dashing and Ideally challenges brands to rethink what real engagement looks like. Beyond the Branded Moment: What Makes a Pop-Up Resonate? draws on fresh research to argue that the true value of brand activations isn’t about being seen, but about being remembered.

“Presence is easy. Memory is rare,” said the report, which dives into data from hundreds of Australian consumers, revealing that only a handful of activations leave a lasting mark. As Damian Madden noted in a recent podcast with Dashing, there’s a crucial difference between ‘looking’ and truly ‘seeing’, and it’s the job of retailers to push beyond the expected.

When a human is positively surprised, the brain releases dopamine, strengthening the neural connections tied to that experience and making it more likely to be remembered. The paper identifies a clear pattern: activations that evoke emotion, invite participation, and offer something tangible are far more likely to spark loyalty and conversation than those focused on giveaways or generic visuals.

Key findings from the research include:

63 per cent of Australians are interested in experiential retail

30 per cent purchased after a brand activation

24 per cent visited a brand’s website

Personalisation and participation ranked top engagement drivers

The report urges brands to “curate for memory, not just presence,” and to focus on experiences that feel genuinely crafted for its audience. “The best activations make the consumer the main character, not just the audience,” said the report.

“Brands heavily invest in moments that disappear overnight. Our research shows that it’s not about having the biggest footprint or the best giveaway, but about sparking real emotion, giving people something to remember—and talk about long after the event ends,” said Jemma Caprioli, group director of strategy at Dashing.

Too many brands still judge success by foot traffic or online reach,” said Joshua Nu’u-Steele, co-founder at Ideally. “Our findings show the real value is in memory, when a customer takes away a story, a moment, or a personalised keepsake, that’s what sparks loyalty and long-term advocacy.”

The white paper’s playbook encourages brands to:

Start with emotion

Invite participation

Curate for memory, not just foot traffic

Serve their core audience

Edit for clarity and distinctiveness

Stay analog where it counts

Let real stories travel

“We want to start a new conversation, one that moves beyond ‘how many people showed up?’ and asks, ‘who will still be talking about this tomorrow?’” said Caprioli.

The full white paper, “Beyond the Branded Moment: What Makes a Pop-Up Resonate?” is available upon request from Dashing or Ideally.