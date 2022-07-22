A Heavy Metal Band Played At The Bottom Of A Pool To Show How Silent A Drowning Actually Is

A Heavy Metal Band Played At The Bottom Of A Pool To Show How Silent A Drowning Actually Is
A heavy metal band played inside a pool to show how death by drowning is incredibly silent.

In Portugal, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death among children and young people, a phenomenon that has already caused 274 deaths in recent years.

According to APSI – The Association for the Promotion of Child Safety – drawing occurs in familiar surroundings such as bathtubs, garden ponds, pools, lakes, rivers, seashore or even in buckets, during very short lapses in supervision. They also alert to not expect to hear any noise, because children do not make noise while thrashing around in the water, they simply drown in complete silence.

The question is: if a heavy metal band can’t make itself heard inside a swimming pool, can a child do it? This is the idea behind the campaign created by Havas Portugal for APSI. A film directed by Enrique Escamilla, from Garage with original music by Fred Ferreira.

