A Bit On The Nose: Netflix Lines Up To Promote Griselda

Netflix has taken an unusual tack to promote its Griselda series with a virtual OOH activation which saw a truck appearing to drive down the streets of Paris hoovering up big white lines.

The series tells the story Griselda Blanco (talk about nominative determinism), a Columbian drug lord who rose to prominence Miami’s underworld in the 1980s before meeting an untimely fate in Medellin in 2012.

The video had originally been posted by Netflix France on X and TikTok, though now seems to have been removed from both platforms after reported user backlash.

According to Ladbible.com, users commented on the post:

“Weird to suck sugar through a straw”

“WTF is this.”

“Griselda likes sugar a lot I think.”

“Not very subtle, but effective.”

Virtual OOH has caused quite the stir at times, with a Maybelline campaign from last year drawing a huge number of virtual eyeballs. However, its effectiveness is still up for debate.