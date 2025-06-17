24HR Business Plan Unveils New Offering The 24 Hour High Performance Teams Plan, Spearheaded By Mike Read

Business growth consultancy, 24HR Business Plan (24HRBP), has unveiled its newest offering: the 24 Hour High Performance Teams Plan (24HRHPT), a data-led program designed to help leadership teams execute strategy and perform to their potential.

Built on the premise that only 30 per cent of workplace teams are considered high performing, 24HRHPT is designed to transform TINOs—‘teams in name only’—into high-performing, connected, accountable teams that drive sustainable business growth.

The division will be led by Mike Read taking on the role of senior advisor. Read has a 35-year career in the professional services industry spanning consumer marketing, advertising, innovation and People & Culture. Read has worked with some of Australia’s & the world’s leading companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Mars Wrigley, Unilever, Toyota, ANZ & Publicis Groupe, driving transformational change in culture and performance.

“The C-Suite recognises that even the best strategy and business plan is only as effective as the team that brings it to life, so 24HRHPT is the natural next step for 24HR Business Plan,” said Andrew ‘Billy’ Baxter, founder of 24HRBP.

“We help organisations define their strategy and business plans quickly and effectively, but execution is everything and many businesses underestimate the complexity of team dynamics. Mike brings an exceptional combination of commercial acumen, executive coaching expertise and human insight to drive real performance outcomes and help those teams bring their business plans to life.”

Powered by Squadify, a real-time team diagnostic tool with more than 3 million data points, the 24HRHPT program delivers ongoing coaching for teams and team leaders across a full year, offering actionable insights into team dynamics and performance.

With data showing that engaged teams can deliver up to 21 per cent higher profitability and 66 per cent greater employee wellness, 24HRHPT launches at a time when leadership teams are under immense pressure to do more with less. It provides a practical and structured path to sustained improvement, without the complexity of traditional consultancy models.

“High-performing teams underpin high-performing businesses,” said Read.

“A business doesn’t succeed because of big ideas—it succeeds because teams execute those ideas brilliantly and consistently. Too many teams look cohesive on paper but can fall apart under pressure. 24HRHPT is about helping those teams shift gears, using real-time data to enable coaching with pin-point accuracy, focusing on the behavioural changes required to help unlock performance potential.

“One myth of high performance is that it’s all about chasing results,” added Read. “The reality is that high performance is about focusing relentlessly on the behaviours that lead to outstanding results. That’s what 24HRHPT is designed for.

“For organisations that want to move their key teams from formulating strategic intent, to realising sustainable operational excellence, 24HRHPT is a natural next step,” Read concluded.

Read moved out of the marketing, advertising & media corporate sector in 2005 to start up cultural engineering consultancy, Pigs Can Fly Too (PCFT), with the ambition of helping organisations, teams and individuals to realise their potential, using a combination of consultative workshop facilitation and empathic executive coaching skills.

He is also a GAICD, IECL coach, Squadify pro coach, accredited HBDI practitioner and Systematic Inventive Thinking (SIT) practitioner.

Read will remain playing an active role as Founder of PCFT, while also fulfilling his new role as a senior advisor at 24HR Business Plan, effective immediately.