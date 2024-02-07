2024 Content Marketing Trends Report: New IntelligenceBank Research Helps Future-Proof Your Strategy

New research from IntelligenceBank unpacks what marketing greatness looks like today and how brands can adapt to dominate in the future.

A new report from IntelligenceBank using amalgamated data from 800,000 users in 55 countries details how stunning new AI capabilities, shifting buyer preferences and game-changing privacy and regulatory requirements are changing marketing at a faster clip than ever before.

Despite pressure on marketing budgets, marketing teams increased content production by 54.4 per cent year-over-year, uploading a whopping 2.1 million assets. Brands are increasingly behaving like publishers to deepen customer relationships. In particular, digital content that enables brands to engage buyers directly is essential as Google moves to deprecate the 3rd-party cookies that many marketing teams have become reliant on.

AI-powered productivity gains are helping to drive the trend. Marketers using IntelligenceBank increased AI-generated tags and associated metadata by 117 per cent year-over-year, while teams are also ramping up AI-generated video transcription, image-based objection recognition and other advanced workflow techniques. This growth is in lockstep with the Content Marketing Institute finding that 78 per cent of marketers are integrating AI into their marketing workflows.

Video creation is also skyrocketing as brands deliver what media-hungry customers are asking for. A staggering 44 per cent of all videos on the 14-year-old platform were uploaded within the past 12 months alone. The report also details how video content increases engagement across various social media channels, making clear the need for increased usage of video for brands and influencers alike.